Foo Fighters Returning to Headline Boston Calling 2023

Foo Fighters will make their live comeback with a headlining performance at this year’s Boston Calling Music Festival.

Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee will kick off Boston Calling’s 2023 weekend on Friday, May 26th. It marks the band’s first confirmed live performance of 2023 and their first time on stage together since hosting a pair of tribute shows for late drummer Taylor Hawkins in September 2022.

Along with Foo Fighters, Boston Calling’s 2023 lineup boasts headliners Paramore and The Lumineers, plus other notable acts like Queens of the Stone Age, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alanis Morissette, The National, The Flaming Lips, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Bleachers, Maren Morris, The Walkmen, The Linda Lindas, 070 Shake, Genesis Owusu, and Joy Oladokun, among others.

Boston Calling 2023 takes place May 26th-28th in Allston, Massachusetts. Tickets — including general admission ($299+) and VIP passes ($949+) — go on sale starting Thursday, January 12th at 10:00 a.m. ET via the festival’s website.

