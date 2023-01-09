BottleRock Festival’s 2023 Lineup Led by Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Duran Duran, and Lil Nas X

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and The Smashing Pumpkins will headline BottleRock Napa Valley in 2023. The three-day festival goes down May 26th-28th at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa Valley, California.

Other notable acts include Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Japanese Breakfast, Billy Strings, Leon Bridgers, Tove Lo, Phantogram, Lucius, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, The Struts, Warren G, Lupe Fiasco, Sudan Archives, Starcrawler, and more. See the festival’s lineup poster below.

Alongside its musical lineup, BottleRock promises an extensive offering of wine, food, and craft beer, as well as a culinary stage featuring cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers, and more.

Tickets to BottleRock 2023 — including General Admission and VIP passes – go on sale Tuesday, January 10th at Noon PST via the festival’s website.

