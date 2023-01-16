Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Author and illustrator Charlie Mackesy joins Kyle Meredith to discuss the Apple TV+ animated short-film adaptation of his book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse.

Mackesy shares the story of how the story’s journey began with him making drawings to cheer up his friends, before online success led to a book and now the Apple TV+ short. He explores his connections to the characters and the messages they give, and later discusses working with Isobel Waller-Bridge on the score and casting Idris Elba (The Fox), Tom Hollander (The Mole), and Gabriel Byrne (The Horse).

