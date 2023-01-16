Menu
Charlie Mackesy on Animating The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse for Apple TV+

The author/illustrator talks about working with Idris Elba, Isobel Waller-Bridge, and more on the animated film

Kyle Meredith with Charlie Mackesy, photo by David Loftus and Apple TV+
Consequence Staff
January 16, 2023 | 11:00am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Author and illustrator Charlie Mackesy joins Kyle Meredith to discuss the Apple TV+ animated short-film adaptation of his book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse.

    Mackesy shares the story of how the story’s journey began with him making drawings to cheer up his friends, before online success led to a book and now the Apple TV+ short. He explores his connections to the characters and the messages they give, and later discusses working with Isobel Waller-Bridge on the score and casting Idris Elba (The Fox), Tom Hollander (The Mole), and Gabriel Byrne (The Horse).

    Listen to Mackesy talk all about The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse in the new episode above, or watch the chat via YouTube below. As always, we’d love for you to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

