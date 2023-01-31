boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy to Headline Re:SET Concert Series

boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy will headline Re:SET, a new concert series visiting 12 US cities this summer.

The brainchild of AEG Presents (the company behind Coachella and Ticketmaster competitor AXS), Re:SET is one part touring mini-festival, one part artist-curated outdoor concert experience. Each headliner has put together a unique bill, and each lineup will rotate in and out of three regional cities over the course of June’s four weekends. So that means each artist will play a total of 12 shows, hitting all three venues in a given region over consecutive days.

Joining boygenius will be Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange. LCD Soundsystem will bring along Jamie xx, IDLES, Big Freedia and L’Rain in select cities, and surprise guests from James Murphy’s DFA Records roster. Finally, Lacy has recruited James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé.

Re:SET came about after AEG “challenged ourselves to conceive of an event that would give both the artists and the fans a different experience,” according to AEG Presents’ President of Global Touring and Talent, Gary Gersh. The unique plan certainly seems to do that, with promises to give artists “a respite from the cookie-cutter summer itinerary” and fans “a leisurely day that features full sets from every artist, on one stage with no conflicts.” On top of that, each venue will be stocked with local food and beverage options, and Propeller will have a presence to highlight local charities and philanthropic initiatives.

Here’s how it works: Each June weekend will see Re:SET setting up shop in three venues across a region. For example, June 2nd-June 4th will be centered in California, with shows taking place in the Bay Area, San Diego, and Los Angeles. LCD Soundsystem will play the Bay Area on Friday, San Diego on Saturday, and LA on Sunday; boygenius will start in San Diego, then hit LA, and then the Bay Area; and Lacy will go LA-Bay Area-San Diego. Festival fans might compare it to something like the Reading and Leeds model — only with six times as many cities and four times the lineup rotations.

Re:SET will also hit New Orleans, Atlanta, Dallas, New York City, Boston, Washington, DC, Nashville, and Columbus during the month of June.

Tickets start at just $99.50, with general on-sale beginning Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also register for pre-sale beginning today (January 31st) to get access to artist pre-sale (February 7th at 10:00 a.m. through February 9th at 10:00 p.m. local) and local pre-sale (February 9th, 10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. local). Get all the info and signup for tickets at the Re:SET website.

Check out each headlining bill’s itinerary below, and stay tuned on Consequence for a chance to win tickets to the full Re:SET experience in your city.

boygenius Re:SET Concert Series:

06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Brookside the Rose Bowl

06/04 – Bay Area, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford

06/09 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds

06/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Festival Grounds at City Park

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Central Park

06/16 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/17 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

06/18 – Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs

06/23 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Festival Site

06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Riis Park

06/25 – Nashville, TN @ The Great Lawn in Centennial Park

LCD Soundsystem Re:SET Concert Series:

06/02 – Bay Area, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford

06/03 – San Diego, CA @ Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium

06/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Brookside the Rose Bowl

06/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Festival Grounds at City Park

06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Central Park

06/11 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds

06/16 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

06/17 – Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs

06/18 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/23 – Nashville, TN @ The Great Lawn in Centennial Park

06/24 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Festival Site

06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Riis Park

Steve Lacy Re:SET Concert Series:

06/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Brookside the Rose Bowl

06/03 – Bay Area, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford

06/04 – San Diego, CA @ Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium

06/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Central Park

06/10 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds

06/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Festival Grounds at City Park

06/16 – Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs

06/17 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/18 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

06/23 – Chicago, IL @ Riis Park

06/24 – Nashville, TN @ The Great Lawn in Centennial Park

06/25 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Festival Site