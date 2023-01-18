boygenius, the indie supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, have announced their debut album the record and shared three new songs: “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.”

the record is due out March 31st via Interscope. This is the trio’s first collection of new music since their 2018 self-titled EP, though they later lent their voices to Hayley Williams’ solo debut Petals for Armor and popped up in 2021 on Baker’s song, “Favor.”

“$20” begins with an infectious combination of buzzy guitar and snappy percussion as Baker takes the vocal reigns. “It’s a bad idea and I’m all about it,” she sings of a relationship, before changing her mind: “When you wake up, I’ll be gone again.”

“Emily I’m Sorry,” meanwhile, quiets down for Bridgers’ voice as she sings a signature tale of a doomed relationship. Muted guitar cocoons her voice as she pleads, “Emily, I’m sorry/ I just make it up as I go along/ I can feel myself becoming someone only you could want.”

Longest and last track, “True Blue,” is a vehicle for Dacus, who pairs dreamy guitar with marching band drums. “It feels good to be known so well,” she sings in the chorus, but the verses are all about the other person’s quirks — proof the artist knows their subject just as much in return. Check out the three songs below.

Pre-orders for the record are ongoing, and you can peruse the tracklist and artwork after the jump. boygenius will perform at Coachella later this year, and before then Bridgers has plenty of tour dates left on the docket, including several dates with Taylor Swift. Tickets are available here.

the record Artwork:

the record Tracklist:

01. Without You Without Them

02. $20

03. Emily I’m Sorry

04. True Blue

05. Cool About It

06. Not Strong Enough

07. Revolution O

08. Leonard Cohen

09. Satanist

10. We’re in Love

11. Anti-Curse

12. Letter to an Old Poet