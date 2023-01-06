Brandi Carlile Covers Sheryl Crow’s “If It Makes You Happy” at ACL Hall of Fame: Exclusive

Austin City Limits held their 8th annual Hall of Fame ceremony last October, and now, those who weren’t lucky enough to make it to the studio can watch the event from home beginning January 7th. This go-around celebrated new inductee Sheryl Crow, and ahead of the broadcast, Consequence is exclusively premiering Brandi Carlile’s rendition of the crossover queen’s classic single “If It Makes You Happy.”

“I feel like a lucky girl because I get to sing the most fun Sheryl Crow song ever,” Carlile tells the crowd as she kicks off the performances. With a chorus like that, it’s hard not to fully engage the crowd.

As the night goes on, the broadcast will feature Brittney Spencer covering Crow’s “My Favorite Mistake” and Jason Isbell doing “Run, Baby, Run.” Then, Crow herself will hop on stage, joining Lucius’ Jess Wolfe for “Strong Enough,“ as well as Carlile to duet “Everyday Is a Winding Road.” Lastly, Crow will perform the “all-star finale” of her early cut “I Shall Believe.”

The hour-long Austin City Limits Hall of Fame ceremony broadcast premieres January 7th at 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS. After that, you can stream it all online beginning January 8th at 10:00 a.m. ET on the PBS website. Watch Brandi Carlile sing Sheryl Crow’s “If It Makes You Happy” below.

The second half of Austin City Limits Season 48 kicks off on January 14th with an episode featuring performances from Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Adia Victoria. It will be followed by appearances from Adrian Quesada, The War on Drugs, Pavement, Maren Morris, and Spoon. The season will close out with a Hall of Fame tribute to Joe Ely.

In other TV appearance news, Carlile performed her songs “The Story” and the Grammy-nominated “You and Me on the Rock” on Saturday Night Live a few weeks back. Crow, meanwhile, competed in an axe-throwing contest against Gwen Stefani on the game show Barmageddon.