Britney Spears Scolds Fans After “Police Were Called to My House” for Wellness Check

Britney Spears expressed frustration after some of her fans called the police to request a wellness check on the singer, prompting law enforcement officials to show up at her home at 11 p.m. on the night of January 25th.

“As everyone knows the police were called to my house based on some prank phone calls,” Spears wrote in a January 26th social media statement. “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”

Spears who noted, “The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately,” chided the fans, saying, “This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.”

Advertisement

Related Video

As TMZ first reported, fans became concerned after Spears deleted her Instagram account, prompting a few followers to interpret some of her final messages as cries for help. “There’s been suspicious activity online and now her account has been deleted,” one person said in a 911 call. Police reportedly acted on these warnings “out of an abundance of caution.”

Spears has often used social media to vent her frustrations, especially related to her family and the media, ever since her conservatorship was officially terminated in 2021. Last fall, she said she would likely never perform again.