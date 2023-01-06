Menu
Cage the Elephant Singer Matt Shultz Arrested on Gun Charges

Two loaded and unlicensed guns were found in his New York hotel room

cage the elephant matthew schultz gun charges
Cage the Elephant, photo by Ben Kaye
January 6, 2023 | 4:30pm ET

    Cage the Elephant lead singer Matt Shultz was arrested in New York City on Thursday, January 5th and charged with felony gun possession, multiple outlets report.

    On Wednesday, January 4th, an employee at the Bowery Hotel where Shultz was staying allegedly saw him carry a handgun into a ground floor public bathroom. Police appeared at his hotel room on January 5th and Shultz admitted that he owned two .45 caliber guns, a Sig Sauer and a Smith & Wesson, though at the time he reportedly claimed to not remember if they were still in the hotel.

    Police took Shultz into custody and a judge issued a warrant which allowed law enforcement officials to search his hotel room. Both firearms were found to be loaded. Shultz did not have a license for the weapons.

    Related Video

    Shultz, 39, spent the night at the 9th precinct in Manhattan and has been charged with felony criminal possession of a firearm. He has no prior criminal record. Consequence has reached out to his representatives for comment.

    Cage the Elephant formed in 2006 and have released five albums, most recently 2019’s Social Cues, which won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album.

