Cardi B will sing anything you want to hear, even Fall Out Boy, ’cause that’s just who she is this week. The rapper belted a few lines of the pop punk band’s 2005 classic “Sugar We’re Goin Down” at a New Year’s party in Miami, and you can watch the brief cover go down below.

Cardi was at the E11even nightclub on New Year’s Eve (per UPROXX) when her inner emo came out toward the end of the night. Legions of drunken fans joined the artist in screaming the beginning of “Sugar We’re Goin Down” — no one really got the lyrics right, but that hardly matters when the clock strikes midnight on January 1st.

It’s not a huge surprise that Cardi B likes Fall Out Boy. Last year, she tweeted her appreciation for fellow 2000s rockers My Chemical Romance, linking to their song “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” and opining that “They don’t make music like this anymore.” Later on, the rapper shared photos of her teenage self rocking some very era-appropriate accessories, including lip and eyebrow rings and a beanie. “The emo kids in school were actually really cool and will give me free cigarettes,” she said, looking back.

Last month, Cardi B appeared on Rosalía’s Song of the Week “DESPECHÁ.” Meanwhile, Fall Out Boy have begun 2023 by teasing new music; their last release was 2018’s MANIA.

@iamcardib singing @falloutboy is exactly what I needed to start 2023 ? pic.twitter.com/G4ePAicWuL — Fall Out Boy Daily (@FOBDaily) January 3, 2023