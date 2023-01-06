Cardi B Blasts Rising Grocery Prices: “I’m Seeing Everything Tripled Up”

Despite her fame and fortune, Cardi B has never forgotten her Bronx roots and has frequently taken the opportunity to speak up for the working class. Earlier this week, she took on inflation by pointing out rising grocery prices.

“Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now,” Cardi tweeted on Tuesday night. “You might as well eat outside!!” In a subsequent tweet, she added, “Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at?”

After some fans questioned why a rich celebrity would care about food prices, Cardi shared a minute-long video breaking down the importance of budgeting and why she wants to use her platform to help bring down prices.

Advertisement

Related Video

“When I be complaining about food prices, and y’all muthafuckas be like, ‘Ain’t you rich? Why you complaining about lettuce? Why you complaining about this?’ that goes to show me when you become successful, when you have money, you’re gonna go broke soon,” she said. “Because y’all not budgeting. I get a summary of the money that’s being spent in my home every week. So, when I’m starting to see that groceries is tripling up, it’s like, ‘Ay yo, what the fuck is going on?'”

According to Cardi, when she went to the supermarket to find out where her money was going, she saw the “tripled up” grocery prices for herself. “Lettuce was like $2 a couple of months ago, now it’s like fucking [$]7. Of course, I’ma say something,” she said. “‘Cause if I think that shit is crazy, I can only imagine what middle class people or people in the hood is motherfucking thinking. So, yes, I’m going to say something. The fuck! And I have a big platform, so I do want anybody that’s responsible [for] these fucking prices to put that shit the fuck down.”

Overall, grocery prices rose 12% in 2022 through November, outpacing a 7.1% rise in overall inflation, according to CNN. In particular, the price of lettuce has been impacted due to a shortage caused by unseasonably high temperatures and crop disease in California.

Advertisement

With that in mind and other factors like the war in Ukraine and supply chain issues, it doesn’t seem like prices are coming down anytime soon. While Cardi can’t singlehandedly curb rising prices, at least she can spark conversation about what can possibly be done through her platform of nearly 28 million Twitter followers.

Not necessarily cause of me but if we bring enough awareness to inflation you never know https://t.co/cyV24Kzqdp — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 5, 2023

Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now 😑You might as well eat outside !! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023