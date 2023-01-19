Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares “Miami”: Stream

Caroline Rose has announced their new album, The Art of Forgetting, out March 24th on New West Records. As a preview, the indie rocker has shared the new single “Miami.”

Prompted by a difficult breakup, The Art of Forgetting is steeped in themes of regret and grief, loss and change, and shame and the inevitability of pain. The idea of fading memories also served as an inspiration for the album, as Rose received voicemails from their grandmother “who was clearly losing her mind.” As a result, the instruments selected for the LP were those that naturally change or decay over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.

Pre-orders for The Art of Forgetting are ongoing. See the artwork and tracklist below.

Related Video

Initially an acoustic ballad before the electric guitar and drums enter the track, “Miami” wistfully reflects on a past relationship and includes the line that inspired the album’s title: “There is the art of loving/ This is the art of forgetting how.”

Advertisement

“I’m not one to shy away from drama, and so this was a perfect opportunity to really bring out every ounce of desperation and anger and all those confusing emotions that happen after a big heartbreak,” Rose said in a statement.

Rose stars alongside Massima Bell in the Sam Bennett-directed video for “Miami,” which the artist described as “a sort of loose recreation of some things” in their life. Watch the clip below.

The Art of Forgetting marks the follow-up to 2020’s Superstar. To support the new album, Rose is headed out on a North American tour. See the full itinerary below, and grab your seats here.

Advertisement

The Art of Forgetting Artwork:

The Art of Forgetting Tracklist:

01. Love / Lover / Friend

02. Rebirth

03. Miami

04. Better Than Gold

05. Everywhere I Go I Bring the Rain

06. The Doldrums

07. The Kiss

08. Cornbread

09. Stockholm Syndrome

10. Tell Me What You Want

11. Florida Room

12. Love Song for Myself

13. Jill Says

14. Where Do I Go from Here?

Caroline Rose 2023 Tour Dates:

03/31 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Arthur Zankel Music Center

04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

04/04 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

04/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

04/06 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/12 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/15 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

04/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/18 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/25 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

04/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

05/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

05/06 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

05/31 – Manchester, UK @ BOTW

06/01 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

06/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

06/04 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

06/05 – London, UK @ Heaven