Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares “Miami”: Stream

Follow-up to 2020's Superstar is out on March 24th

Caroline Rose, photo by Cristina Fisher
January 19, 2023 | 12:19pm ET

    Caroline Rose has announced their new album, The Art of Forgetting, out March 24th on New West Records. As a preview, the indie rocker has shared the new single “Miami.”

    Prompted by a difficult breakup, The Art of Forgetting is steeped in themes of regret and grief, loss and change, and shame and the inevitability of pain. The idea of fading memories also served as an inspiration for the album, as Rose received voicemails from their grandmother “who was clearly losing her mind.” As a result, the instruments selected for the LP were those that naturally change or decay over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.

    Pre-orders for The Art of Forgetting are ongoing. See the artwork and tracklist below.

    Initially an acoustic ballad before the electric guitar and drums enter the track, “Miami” wistfully reflects on a past relationship and includes the line that inspired the album’s title: “There is the art of loving/ This is the art of forgetting how.”

    “I’m not one to shy away from drama, and so this was a perfect opportunity to really bring out every ounce of desperation and anger and all those confusing emotions that happen after a big heartbreak,” Rose said in a statement.

    Rose stars alongside Massima Bell in the Sam Bennett-directed video for “Miami,” which the artist described as “a sort of loose recreation of some things” in their life. Watch the clip below.

    The Art of Forgetting marks the follow-up to 2020’s Superstar. To support the new album, Rose is headed out on a North American tour. See the full itinerary below, and grab your seats here.

    The Art of Forgetting Artwork:

    Caroline Rose Art of Forgetting new album tracklist artwork Miami song video stream

    The Art of Forgetting Tracklist:
    01. Love / Lover / Friend
    02. Rebirth
    03. Miami
    04. Better Than Gold
    05. Everywhere I Go I Bring the Rain
    06. The Doldrums
    07. The Kiss
    08. Cornbread
    09. Stockholm Syndrome
    10. Tell Me What You Want
    11. Florida Room
    12. Love Song for Myself
    13. Jill Says
    14. Where Do I Go from Here?

    Caroline Rose 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/31 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Arthur Zankel Music Center
    04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
    04/04 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    04/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    04/06 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
    04/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
    04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    04/12 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    04/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    04/15 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
    04/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    04/18 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    04/21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
    04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    04/25 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
    04/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    04/29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    05/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
    05/06 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
    05/31 – Manchester, UK @ BOTW
    06/01 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
    06/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
    06/04 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange
    06/05 – London, UK @ Heaven

