Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares “Miami”: Stream

Caroline Rose has announced their new album, The Art of Forgetting, out March 24th on New West Records. As a preview, the indie rocker has shared the new single “Miami.”
Prompted by a difficult breakup, The Art of Forgetting is steeped in themes of regret and grief, loss and change, and shame and the inevitability of pain. The idea of fading memories also served as an inspiration for the album, as Rose received voicemails from their grandmother “who was clearly losing her mind.” As a result, the instruments selected for the LP were those that naturally change or decay over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.
Pre-orders for The Art of Forgetting are ongoing. See the artwork and tracklist below.
Initially an acoustic ballad before the electric guitar and drums enter the track, “Miami” wistfully reflects on a past relationship and includes the line that inspired the album’s title: “There is the art of loving/ This is the art of forgetting how.”
“I’m not one to shy away from drama, and so this was a perfect opportunity to really bring out every ounce of desperation and anger and all those confusing emotions that happen after a big heartbreak,” Rose said in a statement.
Rose stars alongside Massima Bell in the Sam Bennett-directed video for “Miami,” which the artist described as “a sort of loose recreation of some things” in their life. Watch the clip below.
The Art of Forgetting marks the follow-up to 2020’s Superstar. To support the new album, Rose is headed out on a North American tour. See the full itinerary below, and grab your seats here.
The Art of Forgetting Artwork:
The Art of Forgetting Tracklist:
01. Love / Lover / Friend
02. Rebirth
03. Miami
04. Better Than Gold
05. Everywhere I Go I Bring the Rain
06. The Doldrums
07. The Kiss
08. Cornbread
09. Stockholm Syndrome
10. Tell Me What You Want
11. Florida Room
12. Love Song for Myself
13. Jill Says
14. Where Do I Go from Here?
Caroline Rose 2023 Tour Dates:
03/31 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Arthur Zankel Music Center
04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
04/04 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
04/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
04/06 – Boston, MA @ Royale
04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
04/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/12 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
04/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/15 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
04/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/18 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
04/21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/25 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
04/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
05/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
05/06 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
05/31 – Manchester, UK @ BOTW
06/01 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
06/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
06/04 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange
06/05 – London, UK @ Heaven