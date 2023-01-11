Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Cattle Decapitation Announce New Album Terrasite

Arriving May 12th via Metal Blade Records

Advertisement
cattle decapitation terrasite
Cattle Decapitation (photo by Pablo Montano via Metal Blade)
January 11, 2023 | 9:53am ET

    Cattle Decapitation have announced their 10th studio album, Terrasite, which arrives May 12th via Metal Blade Records. The band refrained from sharing any new music at this time, but did offer up the artwork and tracklist for the LP.

    Once again, vocalist Travis Ryan and company are exploring post-apocalyptic themes and misanthropic musings with such song titles as “The Insignificants,” “…And the World Will Go on Without You,” etc.

    “We’ve all heard the old saying about how the cockroach is so pervasive… so invasive… so insidious… that they could survive a nuclear war… Our previous album, Death Atlas, left the world blackened and lifeless.. or so we thought,” said Ryan of the new album’s over-arching concept. “It turns out that the carbon-encrusted bodies that adorned the album’s layout and music video (and that resemble the victims of Pompeii that were frozen in time by the Mt. Vesuvius disaster of 79 A.D.) were actually more of a cocoon stage for something much more vicious to come: Humanity 2.0.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As the album’s press release points out, the word “terrasite” itself has two equally morbid definitions: “1. A devourer or destroyer of land or earth; 2. Post-Anthropocene humanity.”

    “On the cover we see the terrasite, aka ‘earth-eater,’ molting from its ootheca,” Ryan continued. “Having lived the tortuous existence of being a human, they have now re-emerged into a new world… saddened… confused… PISSED; rebirthed as a new variant of human disease, now adapted to continue and finish the utter ravaging of its home planet, Earth.”

    Terrasite was produced by Dave Otero, who also worked on Death Atlas. The aforementioned sleeve art was created by longtime Cattle Decapitation collaborator Wes Benscoter.

    Advertisement

    Amon Amarth NYC recap photos
     Editor's Pick
    Amon Amarth Crush New York City with Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation: Recap, Photos and Video

    Further info and the album’s lead single will be revealed in the coming weeks. For now, you can see the artwork and tracklist below.

    Terrasite Artwork:

    cattle decapitation terrasite artwork

    Terrasite Tracklist:
    01. Terrasitic Adaptation
    02. We Eat Our Young
    03. Scourge of the Offspring
    04. The Insignificants
    05. The Storm Upstairs
    06. …And the World Will Go on Without You
    07. A Photic Doom
    08. Dead End Residents
    09. Solastalgia
    10. Just Another Body

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

prong breaking point stream

Prong Unleash Politically Charged New Song "Breaking Point": Stream

January 11, 2023

Twisted Sister

Twisted Sister to Reunite for Performance at Metal Hall of Fame Induction

January 11, 2023

cradle of filth devildriver 2023 tour

Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver to Embark on 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

January 10, 2023

nothing more 2023 tour

Nothing More Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

January 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cattle Decapitation Announce New Album Terrasite

Menu Shop Search Newsletter