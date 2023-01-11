Cattle Decapitation Announce New Album Terrasite

Cattle Decapitation have announced their 10th studio album, Terrasite, which arrives May 12th via Metal Blade Records. The band refrained from sharing any new music at this time, but did offer up the artwork and tracklist for the LP.

Once again, vocalist Travis Ryan and company are exploring post-apocalyptic themes and misanthropic musings with such song titles as “The Insignificants,” “…And the World Will Go on Without You,” etc.

“We’ve all heard the old saying about how the cockroach is so pervasive… so invasive… so insidious… that they could survive a nuclear war… Our previous album, Death Atlas, left the world blackened and lifeless.. or so we thought,” said Ryan of the new album’s over-arching concept. “It turns out that the carbon-encrusted bodies that adorned the album’s layout and music video (and that resemble the victims of Pompeii that were frozen in time by the Mt. Vesuvius disaster of 79 A.D.) were actually more of a cocoon stage for something much more vicious to come: Humanity 2.0.”

As the album’s press release points out, the word “terrasite” itself has two equally morbid definitions: “1. A devourer or destroyer of land or earth; 2. Post-Anthropocene humanity.”

“On the cover we see the terrasite, aka ‘earth-eater,’ molting from its ootheca,” Ryan continued. “Having lived the tortuous existence of being a human, they have now re-emerged into a new world… saddened… confused… PISSED; rebirthed as a new variant of human disease, now adapted to continue and finish the utter ravaging of its home planet, Earth.”

Terrasite was produced by Dave Otero, who also worked on Death Atlas. The aforementioned sleeve art was created by longtime Cattle Decapitation collaborator Wes Benscoter.

Further info and the album’s lead single will be revealed in the coming weeks. For now, you can see the artwork and tracklist below.

Terrasite Artwork:

Terrasite Tracklist:

01. Terrasitic Adaptation

02. We Eat Our Young

03. Scourge of the Offspring

04. The Insignificants

05. The Storm Upstairs

06. …And the World Will Go on Without You

07. A Photic Doom

08. Dead End Residents

09. Solastalgia

10. Just Another Body