Charlie Benante Performs Pantera and Anthrax Songs with Drumline at Seattle Seahawks Game: Watch

"The Seattle rain sucked but we got through it and the Seahawks won"

January 9, 2023 | 11:33am ET

    Whether he’s behind the kit in Anthrax or a reunited Pantera, Charlie Benante has proven himself to be a versatile drummer. Now he can add “drumline” to his resume.

    Benante appeared at the Seattle Seahawks’ game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday(January 8th) to perform Pantera and Anthrax songs with the Seahawks Blue Thunder — a drumline that performs throughout Lumen Field during Seattle’s home games.

    The drumline wanted to play Pantera’s “Walk” and Anthrax’s “Indians,” and Benante obliged, sitting behind a full kit while the rest of the percussionists synced up for some physical choreography. Playing thrash metal to a drumline is an impressive feat — especially amidst the obligatory Seattle rain — but Benante and company nailed both renditions.

    Posted Benante on Instagram: “Had a great experience playing with the @seahawks @bluethunderdrumline – thank you to everyone for making this happen. @keithrousu you are a drummer’s drummer and you get it. You put together a great drum line , I enjoyed hanging and talking with everyone and even learned a trick or 2. They wanted to play Indians and Walk and I was more than happy to play those with them. The #seattle Rain sucked but we got through it and the Seahawks won.”

    Benante and Pantera are set to continue their highly anticipated reunion run throughout 2023 and 2024, performing numerous festival appearances while also supporting Metallica’s North American tour (which includes a 2024 date at Lumen Field next August). You can see Pantera’s full slate of concert dates and pick up tickets, as well as watch Benante’s drumline performance, below.

    2023:
    05/18-21 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
    05/26 – Sofia, BG @ Armeets Arena
    05/27 – Bucharest, RO @ Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival
    05/30 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra
    05/31 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
    06/02-04 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring
    06/02-04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock Im Park
    06/05 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
    06/10 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
    06/12 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)
    06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
    06/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
    06/15-18 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
    06/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Edel Optics
    06/22-24 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock (Tix)
    06/29 – Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrection Festival
    07/02 – Bologna, Italy @ Return of the Gods Festival
    07/13-15 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest
    08/04 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/11 – Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique ^ (Tix)
    08/18 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^ (Tix)
    09/01 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^ (Tix)
    11/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center ^ (Tix)
    11/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field ^ (Tix)

    2024:
    08/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^ (Tix)
    08/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/30 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^ (Tix)

    ^ = supporting Metallica

