Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Announce New Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Following their recent joint arena run

Chris Rock Dave Chappelle 2023 Tour co-headlining dates
Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
January 3, 2023 | 4:43pm ET

    Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have announced a new run of co-headlining 2023 tour dates.

    The five-date trek kicks off on January 20th in Oklahoma City and includes stops in St. Louis, Memphis, and Birmingham, Alabama before wrapping on January 27th in North Charleston, South Carolina. See the full details below.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    The newly announced run comes one month after the comedians teamed up for a co-headlining nine-date jaunt toward the end of 2022.

    Rock is set to perform Netflix’s first-ever live special, Selective Outrage, from Baltimore, Maryland on March 4th. His 2022 included his lengthy “Ego Death World Tour,” an infamous incident in which he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, and a role in David O. Russell’s Amsterdam that nearly threw off Christian Bale’s method acting.

    Chappelle had an eventful year of his own. He was attacked on stage during his set at Netflix Is a Joke Fest, had a show in Minneapolis moved following backlash to his transphobic jokes, and hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live in which he addressed Kanye West’s antisemitism. During a December standup show, he brought Elon Musk on stage to a shower of boos.

    Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle 2023 Tour Dates:
    01/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
    01/22 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    01/23 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
    01/25 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
    01/27 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

