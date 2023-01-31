Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Cindy Williams, Laverne & Shirley Actress, Dead at 75

She co-starred opposite Penny Marshall on the classic sitcom

Advertisement
Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams on Laverne & Shirley
Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams on Laverne & Shirley (ABC)
and
January 30, 2023 | 7:05pm ET

    Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne on Laverne & Shirley, has died at the age of 75. Williams died in Los Angeles after a brief illness, her family announced on Monday.

    “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the statement read. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

    A Los Angeles native, Williams began her career in the early 1970s with roles in the TV series Room 222, Nanny and the Professor and Love, American Style. She also starred in major films of the era, including George Lucas’ American Graffiti and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    But her big break would come after she and Marshall, after having worked together previously as writers, were asked by Marshall’s brother Garry to guest star in a 1975 Happy Days episode as Shirley Feeney and Laverne De Fazio, two brewery workers who go on a double date with Richie (Ron Howard) and Fonzie (Henry Winkler). Based off the popularity of their appearances on the series, a new spin-off was put into motion, led by Williams and Marshall.

    Laverne & Shirley premiered in 1976 and lasted for eight seasons, though after filming two episodes of Season 8, Williams left the series due to a dispute over her pregnancy. Following her departure from the show, Williams appeared in projects including Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 7th Heaven, 8 Simple Rules, Girlfriends, Drive, and the CBS reboot of The Odd Couple.

    Williams was nominated as Best Supporting Actress by the BAFTAs for her work in American Graffiti, and also received a Golden Globe nomination in 1978 for her role in Laverne & Shirley. The latter project remains an iconic part of pop culture, referenced in films and TV show including Wayne’s World, Phineas and Ferb the Movie, Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Nanny, and Angie Tribeca.

    Advertisement

    She is survived by her two children, Zak and Emily Hudson.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

r kelly indictments dropped cook county illinois legal news

R Kelly's State-Level Charges in Illinois Dismissed Due to "Limited Resources"

January 30, 2023

showtime paramount+ rename rebrand

Showtime Renamed Paramount+ with Showtime in Wild Synergy Orgy

January 30, 2023

surgeon general social medai 13 too young platforms

US Surgeon General Says 13-Year-Olds Are Too Young to Use Social Media

January 30, 2023

Pamela Anderson and Tim Allen

Tim Allen Denies Pamela Anderson Allegations, Insists She's a "Fun Girl"

January 30, 2023

The Last of Us Linda Ronstadt HBO Bill Frank Nick Offerman Murray Bartlett

This Linda Ronstadt Song Plays a Pivotal Role in HBO's The Last of Us

January 30, 2023

sparks 2023 tour dates tickets buy purchase

Sparks Unveil Massive 2023 Headlining Tour

January 30, 2023

decibel tour 2023

Dark Funeral and Cattle Decapitation Lead 2023 Decibel Magazine Tour

January 30, 2023

Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson Faces New Lawsuit for Sexual Assault of a Minor

January 30, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cindy Williams, Laverne & Shirley Actress, Dead at 75

Menu Shop Search Newsletter