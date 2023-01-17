Clutch Announce 2023 Spring North American Tour

Clutch have always been road dogs, and that trend will continue in 2023. The longstanding hard rockers will embark on a Spring 2023 North American run, called the “No Stars Above Tour,” featuring support from Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman.
The tour will set off on April 11th in Norfolk, Virginia, and keep the guys on the road through a May 18th date in Sayreville, New Jersey. Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. local time on Friday (January 20th) via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday (January 18th) using the code SOUND. Tickets can also be picked up via StubHub.
Clutch are touring in support of their latest album, Sunrise on Slaughter Beach, which arrived this past September. The album featured bandmates Neil Fallon (vocals), Tim Sult (guitar), Dan Maines (bass) and Jean-Paul Gaster (drums) jamming out nine new tracks described as “the natural culmination of what Clutch began as teenagers in the early ’90s.”
See the dates for Clutch’s North American Spring tour below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.
Clutch 2023 Tour Dates with Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman:
04/11 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva
04/13 – Lancaster, PS @ Freedom Hall
04/14 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
04/15 – Montreal, QB @ MTELUS BREWTAL Festival
04/16 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre
04/18 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
04/19 – Fort Smith, AR @ Temple Live
04/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center
04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
04/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
04/25 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre
04/26 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
04/27 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
04/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/30 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
05/01 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom
05/02 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre
05/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
05/05 – Stateline, NV @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room
05/06 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
05/07 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater
05/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
05/11 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
05/12 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory at the District
05/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Munroe
05/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavillion
05/16 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster
05/17 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
05/18 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom