Clutch Announce 2023 Spring North American Tour

Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman will provide support on the outing

clutch 2022 tour eyehategod the sword
Clutch (photo by Melinda Oswandel)
January 17, 2023 | 5:40pm ET

    Clutch have always been road dogs, and that trend will continue in 2023. The longstanding hard rockers will embark on a Spring 2023 North American run, called the “No Stars Above Tour,” featuring support from Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman.

    The tour will set off on April 11th in Norfolk, Virginia, and keep the guys on the road through a May 18th date in Sayreville, New Jersey. Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. local time on Friday (January 20th) via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday (January 18th) using the code SOUND. Tickets can also be picked up via StubHub.

    Clutch are touring in support of their latest album, Sunrise on Slaughter Beach, which arrived this past September. The album featured bandmates Neil Fallon (vocals), Tim Sult (guitar), Dan Maines (bass) and Jean-Paul Gaster (drums) jamming out nine new tracks described as “the natural culmination of what Clutch began as teenagers in the early ’90s.”

    See the dates for Clutch’s North American Spring tour below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Clutch 2023 Tour Dates with Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman:
    04/11 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva
    04/13 – Lancaster, PS @ Freedom Hall
    04/14 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
    04/15 – Montreal, QB @ MTELUS BREWTAL Festival
    04/16 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre
    04/18 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
    04/19 – Fort Smith, AR @ Temple Live
    04/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center
    04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
    04/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
    04/25 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre
    04/26 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
    04/27 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
    04/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    04/30 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
    05/01 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom
    05/02 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre
    05/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
    05/05 – Stateline, NV @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room
    05/06 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
    05/07 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater
    05/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
    05/11 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
    05/12 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory at the District
    05/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Munroe
    05/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavillion
    05/16 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster
    05/17 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    05/18 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

