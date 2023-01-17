Clutch Announce 2023 Spring North American Tour

Clutch have always been road dogs, and that trend will continue in 2023. The longstanding hard rockers will embark on a Spring 2023 North American run, called the “No Stars Above Tour,” featuring support from Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman.

The tour will set off on April 11th in Norfolk, Virginia, and keep the guys on the road through a May 18th date in Sayreville, New Jersey. Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. local time on Friday (January 20th) via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday (January 18th) using the code SOUND. Tickets can also be picked up via StubHub.

Clutch are touring in support of their latest album, Sunrise on Slaughter Beach, which arrived this past September. The album featured bandmates Neil Fallon (vocals), Tim Sult (guitar), Dan Maines (bass) and Jean-Paul Gaster (drums) jamming out nine new tracks described as “the natural culmination of what Clutch began as teenagers in the early ’90s.”

See the dates for Clutch’s North American Spring tour below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Clutch 2023 Tour Dates with Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman:

04/11 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva

04/13 – Lancaster, PS @ Freedom Hall

04/14 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

04/15 – Montreal, QB @ MTELUS BREWTAL Festival

04/16 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre

04/18 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

04/19 – Fort Smith, AR @ Temple Live

04/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center

04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

04/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

04/25 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

04/26 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

04/27 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

04/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/30 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

05/01 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom

05/02 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre

05/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

05/05 – Stateline, NV @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room

05/06 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

05/07 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater

05/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

05/11 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

05/12 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory at the District

05/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Munroe

05/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavillion

05/16 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster

05/17 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

05/18 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom