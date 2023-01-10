Coachella has revealed its 2023 lineup, featuring Frank Ocean, BLACKPINK, and Bad Bunny as headliners, plus Gorillaz, Björk, Rosalía, Chemical Brothers, boygenius, Blondie, Pusha T, Charli XCX, and more. The annual music festival takes place over two weekends – April 14th – 16th and 21st – 23rd — at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
Tickets to Coachella 2023 — including three-day General Admission and VIP passes — go on sale Friday, January 13th at 11:00 a.m. PT.
Historic Headliners
This year’s trio of headlines is especially historic, as Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK will break barriers as the first Latin and Korean acts to ever headline Coachella. (In fact, Bad Bunny is the first Latin act to headline any major American music festival, for that matter.) Meanwhile, Frank Ocean will make his long-awaited return to the stage for the first confirmed live performance in six years.
A Diverse Undercard
Beyond the headliners, Coachella’s 2023 lineup boasts a potent and diverse undercard led by two acts who topped the bill in years past: Gorillaz and Björk. Other noteworthy artists include Rosalía, The Chemical Brothers, Blondie, Pusha T (who was behind our favorite album of 2022), Charli XCX, Underworld, Wet Leg, and Weyes Blood.
Coachella attendees can also expect to see Calvin Harris, Burna Boy, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson, Labrinth, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, MUNA, The Kid Laroi, Yves Tumor, Chromeo, Kaytranada, The Breeders, Alex G, Snail Mail, The Linda Lindas, Mura Masa, Yaeiji Remi Wolf, Latto, GloRilla, Willow, Christine and the Queens, Kenny Beats, 070 Shake, EARTHGANG, and Sudan Archives.
There are also a few intriguing surprises, including Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker’s return as boygenius, as well as a rare live performance from Jai Paul.
Tickets Go On Sale January 13th
Tickets to Coachella 2023 go on sale on Friday, January 13th at 11:00 a.m. PT. It’s worth noting that only a limited number of weekend 1 passes remain. “For your best chance at passes, look to weekend 2,” advises the festival. Ticket options include four-day GA ($599+) and VIP ($1269+), as well as a variety of camping and other add-ons. Visit the festival’s website for more information.
Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets to Coachella via Stubhub.
