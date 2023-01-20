Cobra Kai to End After Season 6

The forthcoming sixth season of Cobra Kai will be its final showdown: Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg announced in a letter to fans today that Season 6 of Netflix’s Karate Kid spinoff series would be its last. Ahead of its premiere, you get a glimpse of what’s to come in a new teaser clip.

“Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members,” Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg wrote. “It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted.”

The letter continues: “Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai.

“While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies.”

The letter also promises that Cobra Kai Season 6 will be its “biggest season yet.” We’re still waiting for a premiere date before we can find out for ourselves if that’s true, but in the meantime, catch the teaser clip below.

Cobra Kai first premiered in 2018. Like its previous seasons, the final one will star Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.