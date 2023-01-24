Menu
Coheed and Cambria Announce 2023 North American Tour with Deafheaven

Coheed will perform their 2007 album No World for Tomorrow in full during the extensive outing

Coheed and Cambria Deafheaven 2023 tour
Coheed and Cambria (photo by Philip Cosores) and Deafheaven (photo by Spencer Kaufman)
January 24, 2023 | 12:46pm ET

    Coheed and Cambria have announced a massive two-leg 2023 North American tour with special guests Deafheaven. The outing, dubbed the “Neverender: No World for a Waking Mind” tour, will find Coheed performing their 2007 album Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume Two: No World for Tomorrow in its entirety.

    The first leg of the tour will kick off April 28th in Norfolk, Virginia, and wrap up May 20th in Atlanta. Both Coheed and Deafheaven will then appear at Florida’s Welcome to Rockville festival on May 21st, followed by three late May shows in which Coheed will support Incubus.

    The second leg launches September 6th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and finishes October 7th in Los Angeles. Tickets for both legs go on sale to the general public on Friday (January 27th) via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale starting Thursday (January 26th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

    In addition to performing No World for Tomorrow in full, Coheed will also be playing a number of songs from their most recent album, 2022′ Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind.

    Following the second leg, Coheed will set sail on their previously announced S.S. Neverender cruise in late October.

    Coheed and Cambria by Alexandra Gavillet
    Deafheaven, meanwhile, are touring in support of their latest album, 2021’s Infinite Granite.

    See the full list of dates and tour poster below. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Coheed and Cambria 2023 Tour Dates with Deafheaven:
    04/28 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    04/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    05/01 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
    05/03 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
    05/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    05/05 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
    05/07 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    05/09 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
    05/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
    05/12 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion Ballroom
    05/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    05/15 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    05/17 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
    05/18 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    05/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    05/21 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville *
    05/23 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^
    05/24 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium ^
    05/26 – Rogers, AR @ Arkansas Music Pavilion ^
    06/15-18 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest *
    09/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    09/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
    09/10 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
    09/11 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
    09/13 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
    09/15 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    09/16 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    09/18 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    09/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
    09/23 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
    09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
    09/26 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise
    09/27 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
    09/29 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane
    09/30 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
    10/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
    10/03 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    10/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    10/23-27 – Miami, FL @ S.S. Neverender *

    * = festival date
    ^ = w/ Incubus, no Deafheaven

    Coheed and Cambria tour poster 2023

