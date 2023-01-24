Coheed and Cambria Announce 2023 North American Tour with Deafheaven

Coheed and Cambria have announced a massive two-leg 2023 North American tour with special guests Deafheaven. The outing, dubbed the “Neverender: No World for a Waking Mind” tour, will find Coheed performing their 2007 album Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume Two: No World for Tomorrow in its entirety.
The first leg of the tour will kick off April 28th in Norfolk, Virginia, and wrap up May 20th in Atlanta. Both Coheed and Deafheaven will then appear at Florida’s Welcome to Rockville festival on May 21st, followed by three late May shows in which Coheed will support Incubus.
The second leg launches September 6th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and finishes October 7th in Los Angeles. Tickets for both legs go on sale to the general public on Friday (January 27th) via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale starting Thursday (January 26th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.
In addition to performing No World for Tomorrow in full, Coheed will also be playing a number of songs from their most recent album, 2022′ Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind.
Following the second leg, Coheed will set sail on their previously announced S.S. Neverender cruise in late October.
Deafheaven, meanwhile, are touring in support of their latest album, 2021’s Infinite Granite.
See the full list of dates and tour poster below. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.
Coheed and Cambria 2023 Tour Dates with Deafheaven:
04/28 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
04/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
05/01 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
05/03 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
05/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
05/05 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
05/07 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
05/09 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
05/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
05/12 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion Ballroom
05/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
05/15 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/17 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
05/18 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
05/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
05/21 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville *
05/23 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^
05/24 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium ^
05/26 – Rogers, AR @ Arkansas Music Pavilion ^
06/15-18 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest *
09/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
09/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
09/10 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
09/11 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
09/13 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
09/15 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
09/16 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
09/18 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
09/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
09/23 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
09/26 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise
09/27 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
09/29 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane
09/30 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
10/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
10/03 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/23-27 – Miami, FL @ S.S. Neverender *
* = festival date
^ = w/ Incubus, no Deafheaven