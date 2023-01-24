Coheed and Cambria Announce 2023 North American Tour with Deafheaven

Coheed and Cambria have announced a massive two-leg 2023 North American tour with special guests Deafheaven. The outing, dubbed the “Neverender: No World for a Waking Mind” tour, will find Coheed performing their 2007 album Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume Two: No World for Tomorrow in its entirety.

The first leg of the tour will kick off April 28th in Norfolk, Virginia, and wrap up May 20th in Atlanta. Both Coheed and Deafheaven will then appear at Florida’s Welcome to Rockville festival on May 21st, followed by three late May shows in which Coheed will support Incubus.

The second leg launches September 6th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and finishes October 7th in Los Angeles. Tickets for both legs go on sale to the general public on Friday (January 27th) via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale starting Thursday (January 26th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

In addition to performing No World for Tomorrow in full, Coheed will also be playing a number of songs from their most recent album, 2022′ Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind.

Following the second leg, Coheed will set sail on their previously announced S.S. Neverender cruise in late October.

Deafheaven, meanwhile, are touring in support of their latest album, 2021’s Infinite Granite.

See the full list of dates and tour poster below. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Coheed and Cambria 2023 Tour Dates with Deafheaven:

04/28 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

04/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/01 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/03 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

05/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

05/05 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

05/07 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

05/09 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

05/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

05/12 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion Ballroom

05/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

05/15 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

05/17 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

05/18 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

05/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

05/21 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville *

05/23 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^

05/24 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium ^

05/26 – Rogers, AR @ Arkansas Music Pavilion ^

06/15-18 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest *

09/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

09/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

09/10 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

09/11 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

09/13 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

09/15 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

09/16 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

09/18 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

09/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

09/23 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

09/26 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise

09/27 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

09/29 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

09/30 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

10/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/03 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/23-27 – Miami, FL @ S.S. Neverender *

* = festival date

^ = w/ Incubus, no Deafheaven