Coldplay Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Coldplay have extended their lengthy “Music of the Spheres World Tour” with a brief run of North American dates in Fall 2023. Multi-time Grammy winner H.E.R. and 070 Shake will serve as openers.

Kicking off in Seattle on September 20th, the West Coast leg will make subsequent stops in Vancouver, San Diego, and Los Angeles. See Coldplay’s full 2023 itinerary below.

Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can grab your seats via Stubhub.

Ahead of the North American dates, Coldplay have a packed schedule beginning in March with a month-long run across Brazil, during which they’ll be accompanied by Consequence’s 2021 Band of the Year CHVRCHES. They will continue with a lengthy trek across Europe and the UK. Tickets for those dates are available now here.

Coldplay are touring behind their latest album, 2021’s Music of the Spheres.

Coldplay 2023 Tour Dates:

03/10 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *

03/11 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *

03/13 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *

03/14 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *

03/17 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *

03/18 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *

03/21 – Curitiba, BR @ Estadio Couto Pereira *

03/22 – Curitiba, BR @ Estadio Couto Pereira *

03/25 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão *

03/26 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão *

03/28 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão *

05/17 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

05/18 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

05/20 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

05/21 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

05/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

05/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

05/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

05/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

05/31 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

06/01 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

06/03 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

06/04 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

06/06 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

06/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

06/21 – Naples, IT @ Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

06/22 – Naples, IT @ Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

06/25 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro

06/26 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro

06/28 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro

06/29 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro

07/01 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund

07/02 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund

07/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

07/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

07/08 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi

07/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi

07/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi

07/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi

07/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

07/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

07/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

07/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

09/20 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^

09/22 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place ^

09/27 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium ^

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl ^

* = w/ CHVRCHES

^ = w/ H.E.R. and 070 Shake