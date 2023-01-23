Menu
Coldplay Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

With H.E.R. and 070 Shake serving as openers

coldplay 2023 north american music of the spheres world tour dates
Coldplay, photo by James Marcus Haney
January 23, 2023 | 11:24am ET

    Coldplay have extended their lengthy “Music of the Spheres World Tour” with a brief run of North American dates in Fall 2023. Multi-time Grammy winner H.E.R. and 070 Shake will serve as openers.

    Kicking off in Seattle on September 20th, the West Coast leg will make subsequent stops in Vancouver, San Diego, and Los Angeles. See Coldplay’s full 2023 itinerary below.

    Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can grab your seats via Stubhub.

    Related Video

    Ahead of the North American dates, Coldplay have a packed schedule beginning in March with a month-long run across Brazil, during which they’ll be accompanied by Consequence’s 2021 Band of the Year CHVRCHES. They will continue with a lengthy trek across Europe and the UK. Tickets for those dates are available now here.

    Coldplay are touring behind their latest album, 2021’s Music of the Spheres.

    Coldplay 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/10 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *
    03/11 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *
    03/13 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *
    03/14 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *
    03/17 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *
    03/18 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *
    03/21 – Curitiba, BR @ Estadio Couto Pereira *
    03/22 – Curitiba, BR @ Estadio Couto Pereira *
    03/25 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão *
    03/26 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão *
    03/28 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão *
    05/17 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
    05/18 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
    05/20 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
    05/21 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
    05/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
    05/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
    05/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
    05/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
    05/31 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
    06/01 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
    06/03 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
    06/04 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
    06/06 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
    06/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
    06/21 – Naples, IT @ Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
    06/22 – Naples, IT @ Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
    06/25 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro
    06/26 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro
    06/28 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro
    06/29 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro
    07/01 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund
    07/02 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund
    07/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
    07/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
    07/08 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
    07/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
    07/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
    07/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
    07/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
    07/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
    07/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
    07/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
    09/20 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^
    09/22 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place ^
    09/27 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium ^
    09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl ^

    * = w/ CHVRCHES
    ^ = w/ H.E.R. and 070 Shake

Artists

