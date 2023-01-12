Menu
Want to Set Sail With Consequence? Take This Survey and Help Us Build the Ultimate Festival Cruise

We're looking for feedback and insight about what a potential Consequence Cruise could look like

Sixthman Cruise
Photo via Sixthman
Consequence Staff
January 12, 2023 | 11:30am ET

    The fresh sea breeze blowing through your hair, a frosty adult beverage in your hand, and amazing music playing all around you. Sounds nice, doesn’t it?

    We thought so, too, which is why Consequence is doing a little bit of research about nautical live experiences. Along with our partners at Sixthman, we’re looking for feedback and insight about what a potential Consequence Cruise could look like. Who do you want to play? Where do you want to go? What’s important to you?

    Please take the short survey below and we’ll promise to keep in touch with updates as things develop.

    Related Video

    Also check out The What Podcast’s recent conversation with Sixthman VP Jeff Cuellar about the process of programming a festival cruise, and revisit our coverage of the recent Emo’s Not Dead cruise.

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon MusicRadio Public | RSS 

