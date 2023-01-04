Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Consequence Seeks Interns for Spring 2023

We're looking for editorial interns to join our team

Advertisement
Consequence Staff
January 4, 2023 | 5:49pm ET

    Consequence is seeking interns with a passion for music, film, TV, and pop culture for Spring 2023.

    All candidates will work remotely, and must be available to work approximately 15-20 hours per week on Eastern Standard Time. Interns will be compensated for their time with a stipend.

    Interns will participate in an educational program, with opportunities to hone their industry experience and knowledge both within and outside of the department for which they intern. Experience writing clean copy for a music or entertainment outlet is a plus.

    Related Video

    Please include links to 2-3 writing samples/clips in your application.

    Please submit your resume and cover letter to interns@consequence.net with the subject line “Consequence Internship – Spring 2023” as well as your internship field of choice, i.e. Entertainment. Start/end dates are flexible based on school schedule.

    Advertisement

    Positions available include:

    Editorial Intern
    — Assist with writing news stories, premieres and other articles
    — Assist editorial staff with research, transcriptions and building stories in the CMS
    — Opportunity to pitch interviews/features to staff editors, undertaking assignments upon approval
    — Opportunity to contribute to staff roundups/lists
    — Assist with administrative assignments

    Entertainment Intern
    — Assist senior entertainment editor with research, transcriptions, and building stories in the CMS
    — Opportunity to pitch interviews/features to staff editors, undertaking assignments upon approval
    — Opportunity to contribute to staff roundups/lists
    — Assist with administrative assignments

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Edward Norton Pocahontas great-grandmother Finding Your Roots

Edward Norton Learns Pocahontas Is His 12th Great-Grandmother

January 4, 2023

Dee Snider frontmen vs. singers

Dee Snider: Robert Plant and Ronnie James Dio Not "Great Frontmen" Despite Being "Great Singers"

January 4, 2023

marilyn manson ashley morgan smithline sexual assault case dismissed legal news alternative rock

Judge Dismisses Ashley Morgan Smithline's Case Against Marilyn Manson

January 4, 2023

kings of thrash 2023 tour

Kings of Thrash (David Ellefson) Announce 2023 US Tour Performing Two Megadeth Albums in Full

January 4, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Consequence Seeks Interns for Spring 2023

Menu Shop Search Newsletter