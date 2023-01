Consequence Seeks Interns for Spring 2023

Consequence is seeking interns with a passion for music, film, TV, and pop culture for Spring 2023.

All candidates will work remotely, and must be available to work approximately 15-20 hours per week on Eastern Standard Time. Interns will be compensated for their time with a stipend.

Interns will participate in an educational program, with opportunities to hone their industry experience and knowledge both within and outside of the department for which they intern. Experience writing clean copy for a music or entertainment outlet is a plus.

Please include links to 2-3 writing samples/clips in your application.

Please submit your resume and cover letter to interns@consequence.net with the subject line “Consequence Internship – Spring 2023” as well as your internship field of choice, i.e. Entertainment. Start/end dates are flexible based on school schedule.

Positions available include:

Editorial Intern

— Assist with writing news stories, premieres and other articles

— Assist editorial staff with research, transcriptions and building stories in the CMS

— Opportunity to pitch interviews/features to staff editors, undertaking assignments upon approval

— Opportunity to contribute to staff roundups/lists

— Assist with administrative assignments

Entertainment Intern

— Assist senior entertainment editor with research, transcriptions, and building stories in the CMS

— Opportunity to pitch interviews/features to staff editors, undertaking assignments upon approval

— Opportunity to contribute to staff roundups/lists

— Assist with administrative assignments