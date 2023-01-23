Corey Taylor Begins Recording Second Solo Album: “Nobody Is Ready for What They’re About to Hear”

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor announced that he’s begun work on a new solo album — the follow-up to his 2020 debut CMFT.

Bassist Eliot Lorango initially revealed that he was in the studio with Taylor last week and that things were “sounding rad.” Taylor then confirmed the news in a video message on Twitter.

“Musically, it’s harder,” Taylor enthused, as he drove to the studio. “It’s faster, but there’s still tons of stuff from the first album. So, there’s elements of Slipknot. There’s elements of Stone Sour. There’s elements of CMFT. There’s elements of the stuff that I’ve been doing for years. Just, like, cover-wise or whatever.”

He continued: “All the stuff that I’ve always wanted to do. We’re doing that. Just cranking it up and it all sounds so fucking good that I can’t even describe to you how stoked I am to be starting on this. Today’s the day. Today’s the fucking one. Let’s get going!”

As he got out of the car and started walking into the studio, Taylor concluded, “I’m serious as a heart attack. Nobody is ready for what they’re about to hear. But first, we gotta record it.”

Taylor previously told SiriusXM’s Eddie Trunk that he had 15 songs ready for the new album, including two that had already been played live (“Beyond” and “Breath of Fresh Smoke”).

Meanwhile, Taylor and Slipknot dropped THE END. SO FAR in 2022, and percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan has hinted that the band’s vaunted unreleased album Look Outside Your Window could come out in 2023 after Slipknot’s deal with Roadrunner Records ends in April. For fans of Taylor and Slipknot, it’s shaping up to be a big year.

Watch Corey Taylor’s video message below, and pick up tickets to Slipknot’s upcoming shows here.