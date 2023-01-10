Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver to Embark on 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver have announced a March 2023 US co-headlining tour with support from Black Satellite and Oni.

Billed as the first leg of the “Double Trouble Live” tour, the initial set of dates kicks off March 8th in Tempe, Arizona, and runs through March 26th, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The route for the first leg of the outing (which promises to be a “world tour,” according to Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth) will stick mainly to West Coast and Southwest markets.

Tickets go on sale Friday (January 13th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

“Cradle of Filth are maniacally looking forward to this two-pronged headline assault with fellow noisemongers DevilDriver,” remarked Dani Filth via a press statement. “Frontman Dez [Fafara] has been a friend for years and a brilliant manager to boot, and to head out on the road for what promises to be the first leg of the ‘Double Trouble Live’ world tour with him and the band was an opportunity far too good to pass on.”

Added Fafara on his friendship with Dani and the Cradle of Filth camp: “I have been a fan of Cradle of Filth since the early ’90s, and over the years I’ve not only had the opportunity to become great friends with Dani and the band, whom are all wonderful people, but also to manage their career alongside my wife Anahstasia, who is CEO at Oracle Management. When presented the opportunity to go out on what is DevilDriver’s first shows in almost three years and co-headline with the mighty Cradle of Filth on this first run of what is now a world tour, it could not be passed on!”

Cradle of Filth most recently released the Existence Is Futile LP in 2021, while DevilDriver dropped their most recent offering Dealing with Demons I back October 2020. As Fafara mentioned, DevilDriver have not played live since 2019, so the upcoming shows will be their first since the pandemic.

See a full list of tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Black Satellite and Oni:

03/08 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

03/09 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

03/11 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

03/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

03/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

03/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

03/18 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios

03/19 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

03/21 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

03/22 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

03/23 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

03/26 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel