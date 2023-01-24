Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Announces Solo Orchestral Album

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter has traded in his helmet for a baton. On April 7th, the French musician will release his first solo work since the group’s breakup, an orchestral album called Mythologies.

The project was initially commissioned in 2019 by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet of the same name. The end result is a 90-minute composition that “reveals a love of Baroque music and hints to traces of American minimalism,” according to a press release.

Pre-orders for Mythologies are ongoing. You can find the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

After 28 years together, Daft Punk formally called it quits in February 2021. Revisit their 10 most memorable musical moments here.

Mythologies Artwork:

Mythologies Tracklist:

I. Premiers Mouvements

II. Le Catch

III. Thalestris

IV. Les Gémeaux I

V. Les Amazones

VI. L’Arrivée d’Alexandre

VII. Treize Nuits

VIII. Danae

IX. Zeus

X. L’Accouchement

XI. Les Gorgones

XII. Renaissances

XIII. Le Minotaure

XIV. Eden

XV. Arès

XVI. Aphrodite

XVII. Les Naïades

XVIII. Pas de Deux

XIX. Circonvolutions

XX. Les Gémeaux II

XXI. Icare

XXII. Danse Funèbre

XXIII. La Guerre