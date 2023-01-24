Menu
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Announces Solo Orchestral Album

Mythologies arrives on April 7th

Thomas Bangalter
Thomas Bangalter, artwork courtesy of artist
January 24, 2023 | 9:23am ET

    Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter has traded in his helmet for a baton. On April 7th, the French musician will release his first solo work since the group’s breakup, an orchestral album called Mythologies.

    The project was initially commissioned in 2019 by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet of the same name. The end result is a 90-minute composition that “reveals a love of Baroque music and hints to traces of American minimalism,” according to a press release.

    Pre-orders for Mythologies are ongoing. You can find the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

    After 28 years together, Daft Punk formally called it quits in February 2021. Revisit their 10 most memorable musical moments here.

    Mythologies Artwork:

    Thomas Bangalter's artwork for Mythologies

    Mythologies Tracklist:
    I. Premiers Mouvements
    II. Le Catch
    III. Thalestris
    IV. Les Gémeaux I
    V. Les Amazones
    VI. L’Arrivée d’Alexandre
    VII. Treize Nuits
    VIII. Danae
    IX. Zeus
    X. L’Accouchement
    XI. Les Gorgones
    XII. Renaissances
    XIII. Le Minotaure
    XIV. Eden
    XV. Arès
    XVI. Aphrodite
    XVII. Les Naïades
    XVIII. Pas de Deux
    XIX. Circonvolutions
    XX. Les Gémeaux II
    XXI. Icare
    XXII. Danse Funèbre
    XXIII. La Guerre

