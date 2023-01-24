Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Announces Solo Orchestral Album

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter has traded in his helmet for a baton. On April 7th, the French musician will release his first solo work since the group’s breakup, an orchestral album called Mythologies.
The project was initially commissioned in 2019 by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet of the same name. The end result is a 90-minute composition that “reveals a love of Baroque music and hints to traces of American minimalism,” according to a press release.
Pre-orders for Mythologies are ongoing. You can find the album’s artwork and tracklist below.
After 28 years together, Daft Punk formally called it quits in February 2021. Revisit their 10 most memorable musical moments here.
Mythologies Artwork:
Mythologies Tracklist:
I. Premiers Mouvements
II. Le Catch
III. Thalestris
IV. Les Gémeaux I
V. Les Amazones
VI. L’Arrivée d’Alexandre
VII. Treize Nuits
VIII. Danae
IX. Zeus
X. L’Accouchement
XI. Les Gorgones
XII. Renaissances
XIII. Le Minotaure
XIV. Eden
XV. Arès
XVI. Aphrodite
XVII. Les Naïades
XVIII. Pas de Deux
XIX. Circonvolutions
XX. Les Gémeaux II
XXI. Icare
XXII. Danse Funèbre
XXIII. La Guerre