Glenn Danzig Announces “Danzig Sings Elvis” Concert

Glenn Danzig has announced his first “Danzig Sings Elvis” concert since 2021.

The show is set for February 10th at The Montalbán theater in Hollywood, California. Tickets are on sale now via The Montalbán’s website. You can also purchase tickets via StubHub if the show sells out.

Danzig last performed an Elvis Presley covers set on October 2021, also in Hollywood. The concerts are in support of his 2020 covers album Danzig Sings Elvis.

The collection saw Danzig — whose voice has long been compared to that of the late “King of Rock and Roll” — covering 14 songs that were originally recorded by Elvis: “Always on My Mind,” “Loving Arms,” “Is It So Strange,” and more.

“It started out as, ‘I’m gonna do a ‘Danzig Sings Elvis’ EP, and it can be four or five songs.'” Danzig told Rolling Stone regarding the origins of the project. “And eventually, while doing other records, we’d have downtime and I’d just turn to Tommy [Victor, guitarist] and say, ‘Let’s do another Elvis track or two.’ He’s like, ‘Okay.’ Eventually, it became an album.”

Back in May of last year after spring run with his solo band, Danzig revealed that he likely won’t tour anymore. One-off dates are still on the table, however, as evidenced by the Elvis covers show coming up in February.