Daughter Announce New Album Stereo Mind Game, Share “Be on Your Way”: Stream

Marking their first studio album in seven years

Daughter, photo by Marika Kochiashvili
Daughter, photo by Marika Kochiashvili
January 9, 2023 | 1:33pm ET

    Daughter have returned with Stereo Mind Game, their first studio album in seven years. It’s out April 7th on Glassnote Records and features the lead single “Be on Your Way.”

    The trio of Elena Tonra, Igor Haefeli and Remi Aguilella wrote and recorded the album in locations ranging from London, England to San Diego, California to Vancouver, Washington. Haefeli and Tonra co-produced Stereo Mind Game, which marks Daughter’s first record to feature voices other than Tonra’s; Haefeli sings on “Future Lover” and “Swim Back.”

    Voice notes from friends and family also appear on “Wish I Could Cross the Sea” and “(Missed Calls),” with Josephine Stephenson-led London-based string orchestra 12 Ensemble featured throughout the album.

    Stereo Mind Game will be available digitally, on CD, cassette, and multiple vinyl variations; pre-orders are ongoing. See the artwork and tracklist below.

    Accompanied by a Tiff Pritchett-directed music video, “Be on Your Way” was inspired by a romantic connection that Tonra encountered while recording in California. On the track, she reflects on fond memories while acknowledging the bad timing. “I won’t hold you back,” Tonra sings. “Time throws us around/ And there is never just one future plan.” Watch the video below.

    Daughter’s last album was 2016’s Not to Disappear. In 2017, they shared Music From Before the Storm, the soundtrack to the video game Life Is Strange: Before the Storm.

    Stereo Mind Game Artwork:

    Daughter Stereo Mind Game new album artwork Be On Your Way song video stream

    Stereo Mind Game Tracklist:
    01. Intro
    02. Be on Your Way
    03. Party
    04. Dandelion
    05. Neptune
    06. Swim Back
    07. Junkmail
    08. Future Lover
    09. (Missed Calls)
    10. Isolation
    11. To Rage
    12. Wish I Could Cross the Sea

