Daughtry and Lzzy Hale Cover Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”: Stream

The cover celebrates the 40th anniversary of the original single

Lzzy Hale and Daughtry, via Facebook
January 5, 2023 | 11:16am ET

    Daughtry and Lzzy Hale have teamed up for a cover of the Journey hit “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).”

    The cover comes nearly 40 years after the song was initially released as a single supporting Journey’s Frontiers LP, featuring a powerhouse vocal by the band’s then-frontman Steve Perry. Both talented singers in their own right, Chris Daughtry and Hale are well suited for the complex vocal arrangement, delivering a passionate duet over a heavier musical rendition.

    Posted Daughtry on Facebook: “40 years ago today Journey released this song as a single from their album ‘Frontiers.’ It is truly an honor to share this rendition with you. We hope you dig it!!!”

    Hale added, “Chris Daughtry and I have been threatening to unleash a duet for years. What better way to do that than by paying tribute to one of our mutual influences…. JOURNEY! This song is not only part of the ‘Stranger Things’ soundtrack, but has been my go-to for karaoke for as long as I can remember! I’m so honored to have been a part of this and I hope it makes you smile as big as I did while recording it!”

    The cover marks the first material from Daughtry since 2021’s Dearly Beloved. Meanwhile, Hale released one of the strongest hard rock albums of last year with Halestorm’s Back from the Dead, notching a spot on our top heavy albums of 2022 list.

    Top Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2022 featured
     Editor's Pick
    Top 30 Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2022

    Hale also unveiled a new signature model guitar in 2022: the Gibson Explorerbird. The unique axe features a Gibson Explorer body/neck and a Gibson Firebird headstock and continues the ongoing partnership between the guitar company and the Halestorm frontwoman, who became the first female Gibson brand ambassador in 2021.

    Below you stream the lyric video for the cover of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).”

     

