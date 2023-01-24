Menu
Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album Walk Around the Moon, 2023 Summer Tour

Accompanied by the first single "Madman's Eyes"

Dave Matthews Band Walk Around the Moon new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates Madman’s Eyes new song stream
Dave Matthews Band, photo by Sanjay Suchak
January 24, 2023 | 1:44pm ET

    Dave Matthews Band have announced their 10th studio album, Walk Around the Moon. It will arrive on May 19th and be supported by an expansive 2023 US tour. As a preview, they’ve shared the first single “Madman’s Eyes.”

    Longtime DMB collaborator John Alagía served as the executive producer of Walk Around the Moon, which is “as much a reflection on the current times as it is an urge to find common ground,” according to a press release. The band recorded most of the 12-track album with producer Rob Evans, including the aforementioned “Madman’s Eyes.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

    The US tour kicks off on May 19th in The Woodlands, Texas. It will include DMB’s first show at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium as well as two-night stands in Charleston, South Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; and West Palm Beach, Florida before closing out with the band’s annual three-day Labor Day weekend celebration in George, Washington. See the full itinerary below.

    An online ticket pre-sale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, fans can purchase them through Stubhub.

    “Madman’s Eyes” features a heavy dose of dramatic strings and horns as Matthews challenges the behavior of humanity: “We live as if our hands are tied/ Is it really so hard to do what we know is right?” Stream the new track below.

    Walk Around the Moon serves as the follow-up to DMB’S 2018 album Come Tomorrow.

    Walk Around the Moon Artwork:

    Dave Matthews Band Walk Around the Moon new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates Madman’s Eyes new song stream

    Walk Around the Moon Tracklist:
    01. Walk Around the Moon
    02. Madman’s Eyes
    03. Looking for a Vein
    04. The Ocean and the Butterfly
    05. It Could Happen
    06. Something to Tell My Baby
    07. After Everything
    08. All You Wanted Was Tomorrow
    09. The Only Thing
    10. Break Free
    11. Monsters
    12. Singing from the Windows

    Dave Matthews Band 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
    05/11 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Pabellon M
    05/13 – Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Diana
    05/19 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    05/20 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    05/23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    05/24 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
    05/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    05/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    05/30 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
    05/31 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
    06/02 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
    06/03 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
    06/09 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
    06/10 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
    06/14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    06/16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre
    06/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    06/23 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    06/24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    06/27 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    06/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
    06/30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    07/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    07/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
    07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
    07/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    07/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    07/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    07/15 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    07/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    07/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    07/21 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
    07/22 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
    07/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    07/26 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf
    07/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    07/29 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    08/24 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort and Casino
    08/25 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    08/26 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    08/29 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    09/01 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
    09/02 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
    09/03 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

