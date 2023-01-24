Dave Matthews Band have announced their 10th studio album, Walk Around the Moon. It will arrive on May 19th and be supported by an expansive 2023 US tour. As a preview, they’ve shared the first single “Madman’s Eyes.”

Longtime DMB collaborator John Alagía served as the executive producer of Walk Around the Moon, which is “as much a reflection on the current times as it is an urge to find common ground,” according to a press release. The band recorded most of the 12-track album with producer Rob Evans, including the aforementioned “Madman’s Eyes.” Pre-orders are ongoing.



The US tour kicks off on May 19th in The Woodlands, Texas. It will include DMB’s first show at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium as well as two-night stands in Charleston, South Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; and West Palm Beach, Florida before closing out with the band’s annual three-day Labor Day weekend celebration in George, Washington. See the full itinerary below.

An online ticket pre-sale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, fans can purchase them through Stubhub.

“Madman’s Eyes” features a heavy dose of dramatic strings and horns as Matthews challenges the behavior of humanity: “We live as if our hands are tied/ Is it really so hard to do what we know is right?” Stream the new track below.

Walk Around the Moon serves as the follow-up to DMB’S 2018 album Come Tomorrow.

Walk Around the Moon Artwork:

Walk Around the Moon Tracklist:

01. Walk Around the Moon

02. Madman’s Eyes

03. Looking for a Vein

04. The Ocean and the Butterfly

05. It Could Happen

06. Something to Tell My Baby

07. After Everything

08. All You Wanted Was Tomorrow

09. The Only Thing

10. Break Free

11. Monsters

12. Singing from the Windows

Dave Matthews Band 2023 Tour Dates:

05/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

05/11 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Pabellon M

05/13 – Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Diana

05/19 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

05/20 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

05/24 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

05/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

05/30 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

05/31 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

06/02 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

06/03 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

06/09 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

06/10 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

06/14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

06/16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

06/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/23 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

06/24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/27 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

06/30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/15 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/21 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/22 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/26 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf

07/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/29 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/24 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort and Casino

08/25 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/26 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/29 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/01 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/02 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/03 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre