Dave Matthews Band have announced their 10th studio album, Walk Around the Moon. It will arrive on May 19th and be supported by an expansive 2023 US tour. As a preview, they’ve shared the first single “Madman’s Eyes.”
Longtime DMB collaborator John Alagía served as the executive producer of Walk Around the Moon, which is “as much a reflection on the current times as it is an urge to find common ground,” according to a press release. The band recorded most of the 12-track album with producer Rob Evans, including the aforementioned “Madman’s Eyes.” Pre-orders are ongoing.
The US tour kicks off on May 19th in The Woodlands, Texas. It will include DMB’s first show at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium as well as two-night stands in Charleston, South Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; and West Palm Beach, Florida before closing out with the band’s annual three-day Labor Day weekend celebration in George, Washington. See the full itinerary below.
An online ticket pre-sale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, fans can purchase them through Stubhub.
“Madman’s Eyes” features a heavy dose of dramatic strings and horns as Matthews challenges the behavior of humanity: “We live as if our hands are tied/ Is it really so hard to do what we know is right?” Stream the new track below.
Walk Around the Moon serves as the follow-up to DMB’S 2018 album Come Tomorrow.
Walk Around the Moon Artwork:
Walk Around the Moon Tracklist:
01. Walk Around the Moon
02. Madman’s Eyes
03. Looking for a Vein
04. The Ocean and the Butterfly
05. It Could Happen
06. Something to Tell My Baby
07. After Everything
08. All You Wanted Was Tomorrow
09. The Only Thing
10. Break Free
11. Monsters
12. Singing from the Windows
Dave Matthews Band 2023 Tour Dates:
05/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
05/11 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Pabellon M
05/13 – Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Diana
05/19 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
05/20 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
05/24 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
05/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
05/30 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
05/31 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
06/02 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
06/03 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
06/09 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
06/10 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
06/14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
06/16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre
06/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/23 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
06/24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/27 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
06/30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/15 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/21 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/22 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/26 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf
07/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
07/29 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/24 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort and Casino
08/25 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/26 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/29 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09/01 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/02 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/03 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre