Dave Season 3 Guest Stars: Machine Gun Kelly, Demi Lovato, Killer Mike, and More

The hottest party in music isn’t the Grammys and it isn’t at Diddy’s house, it’s FXX’s comedy Dave. The industry satire from Lil Dicky attracts some of the biggest names in entertainment, and Season 3 will continue that trend with appearances from Usher, Rick Ross, Don Cheadle, Demi Lovato, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Killer Mike, and Travis Barker. “That really is a fraction,” Dave Burd told the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena on Thursday.

Dave stars Lil Dicky (real name Dave Burd) alongside Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett, and Christine Ko. Over the first two seasons, Dave attracted the kind of cameo talent we usually associate with HBO comedies like Entourage and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

“People in the industry, especially artists and creatives, I think they can relate to the struggle of the people on the show,” Lil Dicky told Consequence.

“I remember Season 1, it’s like, ‘Take my word for it. This is gonna be great,'” he said. “We had rappers who were supposed to be in Season 1 not even show up, you know, and I’m just sitting there on the day like, ‘What’s going on this season?’ To say we’re in the big leagues now would be an understatement as far as the talent we were able to bring.”

Season 3 is set to premiere April 5th with two new episodes on FXX.

Season 2 wrapped in 2021, and saw our titular hero starting to come to terms with the fact that he would never be as big as his grandest dreams. It featured guest stars such as Lil Nas X, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Rae Sremmurd, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Baldwin Bieber.