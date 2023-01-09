David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane Getting 50th Anniversary Reissue

Aladdin Sane, the landmark 1973 album from David Bowie, is getting the reissue treatment for its 50th anniversary. On April 14th, the record will be re-released on a half-speed mastered LP, as well as a picture disc LP pressed from the same master.

With hit singles such as “The Jean Genie” and “Drive-In Saturday,” Aladdin Sane — released less than a year after Bowie’s momentous breakthrough album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars — marked the Brit’s debut on the US charts. As one of the final examples of his Ziggy Stardust persona before he was “laid to rest” in July 1973, Aladdin Sane also boasts perhaps the most iconic cover art in Bowie’s mammoth discography, and arguably one of the most recognizable album covers of all time.

Pre-orders for the 50th anniversary reissue of Aladdin Sane are ongoing; along with LP sales, you can also check out an array of limited Aladdin Sane-themed merch including apparel, posters, water bottles, stickers, and much more. Check out a 4K upgraded remaster of the single “The Jean Genie” below, and then keep scrolling to see the Aladdin Sane artwork and tracklist.

This is just the latest in the ever-growing collection of posthumous Bowie releases; last November, Parlophone shared Divine Symmetry, a massive box set archiving the musician’s Hunky Dory era. If you’re unfamiliar his work and unsure where to start, revisit our list of his 10 most essential songs, as well as our list of the top 10 times he was cool as hell.

Aladdin Sane 50th Anniversary Artwork:

Aladdin Sane 50th Anniversary Tracklist:

Side One:

01. Watch That Man

02. Aladdin Sane (1913–1938–197?)

03. Drive-In Saturday

04. Panic in Detroit

05. Cracked Actor

Side Two:

01. Time

02. The Prettiest Star

03. Let’s Spend the Night Together

04. The Jean Genie

05. Lady Grinning Soul