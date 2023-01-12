David Byrne and Fatboy Slim Musical Here Lies Love Coming to Broadway

Disco pop musical Here Lies Love, featuring the music of seemingly unlikely duo David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, is headed to Broadway.

Opening this summer, Here Lies Love is based on Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s 2010 concept album of the same name about the rise to power of former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos and her subsequent fall to the People Power Revolution. A previous iteration of the musical played off-Broadway in 2013 and 2014.

Staged at Broadway Theatre, the musical will transform the venue into a dance club environment where audiences will stand and move with the actors. Once again, Alex Timbers will direct, with Annie-B Parson as choreographer. Timbers and Parson also worked on Byrne’s American Utopia Broadway show, which closed in April 2022.

“As a team of binational American producers — Filipinos among us — we are thrilled to bring Here Lies Love to Broadway!,” the musical’s producers said in a statement. “We welcome everyone to experience this singularly exuberant piece of theatre. The history of the Philippines is inseparable from the history of the United States, and as both evolve, we cannot think of a more appropriate time to stage this show. See you on the dance floor!”

Here Lies Love will officially open on Thursday, July 20th, with performances beginning on Saturday, June 17th. Sign up for first access to tickets at the official website.