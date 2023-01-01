David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Perform “Let’s Dance”: Watch

David Byrne rang in the New Year by teaming up with Miley Cyrus for a two-song collaborative performance featuring renditions of David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” and his own “Everybody’s Coming to My House.” Additionally, Byrne backed Sia for her performance of “Unstoppable.” Watch the replay below.

The duet came as part of Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve TV special which she co-hosted with her godmother, Dolly Parton. Over the course of the two-hour telecast, Cyrus also performed with Sia, Paris Hilton, Fletcher, and Swae Lee. She also announced the impending release of a new single called “Flowers,” due out on January 13th.

Last month, Byrne unwrapped a previously unreleased holiday song called “Fat Man’s Comin.'” Meanwhile, his contribution to the film Everything Everywhere All at Once is on the short list for Best Original Song at this year’s Oscars.

David Byrne is back to the stage to sing Everybody's Coming To My House with Miley #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/tG3NDzPUKe — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) January 1, 2023

Here's the best thing you missed while watching football pic.twitter.com/T6EnHpC0yG — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 1, 2023

What band name would you give David Byrne and @mileycyrus? 🤔 #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/6CCq93MAQH — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 1, 2023