David Crosby, Legendary Songwriter and Member of CSNY, Dead at 81

David Crosby, legendary songwriter and member of The Byrds and Crosby Stills Nash and Young, has died at the age of 81, Variety reports.

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” his wife wrote in a statement to Variety. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Born August 14th, 1941, Crosby first made rock history after joining bandmates Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, Chris Hillman, and Michael Clarke in The Byrds in 1964. He contributed to five albums during a prolific three-year run, but after a controversial appearance at Monterey Pop Festival with Buffalo Springfield in 1967, during which he spread conspiracy theories about the assassination of John F. Kennedy, Jr, he and the rest of The Byrds agreed to part ways.

Advertisement

Related Video

In 1968 he formed Crosby Stills and Nash with Buffalo Springfield’s Stephen Stills and The Hollies’ Graham Nash, a lineup often credited with popularizing the supergroup in rock and roll. The lineup won a Grammy for Best New Artist in 1969, the same year that Neil Young began to join them for live appearances, including Woodstock. The quartet was billed as CSNY and together left a lasting impression on music and the broader counterculture movement.

Crosby has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, first as a member of The Byrds in 1991 and then with Crosby Stills and Nash in 1997.

This is a developing story…