The music world is mourning the loss of David Crosby, the legendary songwriter who co-founded The Byrds and Crosby Stills Nash and Young, who died at 81 on January 19th.

“I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby,” Brian Wilson wrote along with a photo of the pair together. “David was an unbelievable talent – such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends.”

“Grateful for the time we had with David Crosby,” Jason Isbell tweeted shortly after news broke of his death. “We’ll miss him a lot.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Melissa Etheridge also paid tribute to the late musician, who was the sperm donor of her child: “I will miss you my friend,” she wrote.

See more musicians and fans reactions to Crosby’s death below.

I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent – such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian pic.twitter.com/Hjht7LeGiv — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 19, 2023

Grateful for the time we had with David Crosby. We’ll miss him a lot. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 19, 2023

As much as I loved his music I loved his thoughts on Twitter as well. Rest In Peace David Crosby ✌️ thank you for the lifetime of inspiration https://t.co/Vdoc6j6LdL Advertisement — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) January 19, 2023

This is very sad. David had just announced a new band, with a tour to follow.

Rest in peace, David Crosby. https://t.co/9N4k2PugD9 — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) January 19, 2023

David Crosby has passed away at the age of 81. Rest in peace… pic.twitter.com/7UwS1XgKqY — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 19, 2023

Sad to hear about the news that the Byrds and CSN’s David Crosby has passed away. I hosted the first ever Musicians Assistance Program/MAP (now MUSICARES dinner honoring David in the year 2000. HIs contributions to folk and rock cannot be overstated. pic.twitter.com/q6934kMQp8 — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) January 19, 2023

RIP david crosby, the greatest shitposter in classic rock history — nick zanca (@MisterLies) January 19, 2023

My parents took me to the CSNY reunion tour in the late 80s and made me dress nice 🤣. The Memorial Colosseum was full of hippies and rank weed smoke and I'm wearing a dress shirt tucked into freshly ironed slacks. I think David Crosby would find that hilarious. RIP Advertisement — Matt Braunger (@Braunger) January 19, 2023

RIP David Crosby — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 19, 2023

David Crosby passed at age 81. I’m so lucky I got to hear him live, meet him once and am just heartbroken at this news. Playlist tonite is set, that’s for sure — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) January 19, 2023

"Who are the men, who really run this land? Why do they run it with such a thoughtless hand?" David Crosby. Rest in power, my friend. Thank you for being an indefatigable voice for justice. https://t.co/Mz4Gf0QCsR — Ben Cohen (@YoBenCohen) January 19, 2023

RIP David Crosby. Nine days after Jeff Beck. There are so many talented musicians of that generation that I’ll never be ready to see pass regardless of their age. Advertisement — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) January 19, 2023

RIP to revered stoner David Crosby who spent his most memorable 4/20 replying to yours truly pic.twitter.com/nd46uyLu9L — Robin Hatch (@robinhatch) January 19, 2023

David Crosby now!!!! Enough 🙏 — midge ure💙 (@midgeure1) January 19, 2023

RIP David Crosby. Thank you for your incredible voice and for being an integral part of my life’s soundtrack. Huge loss for this world. Brilliant gain for the next one. https://t.co/XM6pqsGN3W Advertisement — Steve Blum (@blumspew) January 19, 2023

RIP David Crosby

I was just listening to CSN the other night and was always blown away by his voice and sense of harmony. Huge loss RS pic.twitter.com/gA31oyB8v6 — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) January 19, 2023

https://t.co/hhjzmfB3dG — Tim Heidecker (Alive, Not A Parody At This Time) (@timheidecker) January 19, 2023