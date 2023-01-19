Menu
Brian Wilson, Jason Isbell, and More React to Death of David Crosby

The Crosby Stills Nash & Young co-founder has died at 81

David Crosby, photo by Eddie Janssens
January 19, 2023 | 5:45pm ET

    The music world is mourning the loss of David Crosby, the legendary songwriter who co-founded The Byrds and Crosby Stills Nash and Young, who died at 81 on January 19th.

    “I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby,” Brian Wilson wrote along with a photo of the pair together. “David was an unbelievable talent – such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends.”

    “Grateful for the time we had with David Crosby,” Jason Isbell tweeted shortly after news broke of his death. “We’ll miss him a lot.”

    Melissa Etheridge also paid tribute to the late musician, who was the sperm donor of her child: “I will miss you my friend,” she wrote.

    See more musicians and fans reactions to Crosby’s death below.

