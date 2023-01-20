Menu
David Crosby on Songwriting, Growing Old, and His Lasting Legacy

Revisit his 2021 interview with Kyle Meredith

kyle meredith david crosby
Kyle Meredith with David Crosby, photo by Anna Webber
Consequence Staff
January 19, 2023 | 7:41pm ET

    Editor’s Note: This interview was conducted in 2021. We are republishing it today in light of David Crosby’s passing.

    David Crosby catches up with Kyle Meredith to tell us about For Free, his fifth album in seven years. The legendary voice talks about the importance of songwriting and music in his life and the optimistic outlook he’s found after living through some very difficult and dark personal times.

    We also get to hear a lot about his friends and collaborators, including Michael McDonald (“my favorite voice”), Steely Dan (“my favorite band”), Joni Mitchell (“the best singer songwriter”), and Joan Baez, who’s portrait of Crosby graces the cover of the album. The CSNY member also tells the story of a soldier he met in an airport and the conversation that lead to the song “Shot At Me,” as well his thoughts on if he’ll play live ever again, and the next two albums that are already planned.

    Stream the episode above. Don’t forget to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… at the links above, and be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

