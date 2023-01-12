Disturbed’s David Draiman Gets High in Amsterdam, Challenges Justin Bieber to “Smoke Off”

Disturbed frontman and self-admitted stoner David Draiman took to Twitter to proudly declare that he was in Amsterdam. And like any tourist who happens to partake, Draiman got properly baked — or at least high enough to challenge Justin Bieber to a smoke off.

The metal singer has been chronic-ling his time in Amsterdam, calling it an “emergency trip,” with the “emergency” apparently being his immediate need to get stoned. He has posted a handful of photos of himself in the Netherlands capital, showing him in various states of cannabis-enhanced bliss.

One of those tweets found him reaching out to the Biebs: “Hey @justinbieber, I hear you’re in #amsterdam! So am I! I challenge you to a smoke off!!!” Draiman posted on Wednesday (January 11th) along with a selfie of himself brandishing a dense nug. There has been no response from Bieber as of this article.

Draiman has been an outspoken proponent of pot over the years. In 2015, he admitted to Revolver that 95 percent of the songs he’d ever written were done so while he was high.

More recently, he spoke of his love of cannabis in a video feature with Immersia Labs, saying, “Herb and I have a long history together. It has always been a perfect means of balancing for me — for being able to achieve clarity and peace. My brain can be a pretty busy and insane place, and my ability to be creative has been helped tremendously and aided tremendously through the calm and serenity achieved from a THC high.”

Disturbed returned with the new album Divisive in November. As of now, the band only has a handful of shows scheduled for 2023, including a couple of US radio festivals in May and some European fests in June.

See Draiman's tweets from Amsterdam below.