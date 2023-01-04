Menu
Kings of Thrash (David Ellefson) Announce 2023 US Tour Performing Two Megadeth Albums in Full

Ellefson and company also have a live album dropping March 24th

kings of thrash 2023 tour
David Ellefson and Jeff Young, courtesy of Kings of Thrash
January 4, 2023 | 1:01pm ET

    Kings of Thrash, featuring former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have announced an early 2023 US tour on which they’ll perform two Megadeth albums in their entirety.

    The trek will see the group playing 1985’s Killing Is My Business…and Business Is Good and 1988’s So Far, So Good…So What in full. Dates kick off February 16th in Joliet, Illinois, and run through March 15th in Atlanta. Hatriot will provide support.

    You can pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Ellefson formed Kings of Thrash last year alongside guitarist Jeff Young, who played lead guitar in Megadeth in 1987 and 1988 during the So Far, So Good…So What era. Singer-guitarist Chaz Leon and drummer Fred Aching round out the Kings of Thrash lineup.

    The band played its first shows back in October and recorded a live album and concert video in the process. Best of the West…Live at the Whisky A Go Go is set to be released as a CD/DVD package on March 24th. The 17-song set was recorded and filmed at the iconic West Hollywood venue on October 15th, 2022 and also features performances with former Megadeth drummer Chris Poland.

    Kings of Thrash is one of a number of projects Ellefson has been working on since being ousted from Megadeth in May 2021 following an “embarrassing” online sexual encounter with a young woman. He is a member of the supergroup The Lucid, alongside members of Fear Factory, Sponge, and Bang Tango. And he also unveiled the extreme-metal band Dieth in the summer of 2022.

    Below you can see the Kings of Thrash tour dates. Get tickets here and pre-order Best of the West…Live at the Whisky A Go Go via Cleopatra Records.

    Kings of Thrash’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Hatriot:
    2/16 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
    2/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
    2/19 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
    2/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
    2/21 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note
    2/22 – Columbus, OH @ King Of Clubs
    2/24 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
    2/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Legends Bar And Venue
    2/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom And Tavern
    2/28 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergels
    3/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    3/03 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance
    3/04 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    3/05 – Harrisburg, PA @ Midtown Arts Center
    3/07 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
    3/08 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
    3/10 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
    3/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
    3/12 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    3/14 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
    3/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

