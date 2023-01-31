Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Death Cab for Cutie Cover Low’s “The Plan,” Announce Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic)

"‘The Plan’ has always been one of our favorite Low songs and is presented here in tribute to Mimi," Ben Gibbard says

Advertisement
death cab for cutie cover low the plan mimi parker acoustic asphalt meadows pepper stream
Death Cab for Cutie, photo by Jimmy Fontaine
January 31, 2023 | 10:12am ET

    Death Cab for Cutie have unveiled a mournful cover of Low’s “The Plan” as a tribute to the late Mimi Parker. The song appears on a newly-announced acoustic version of their 2022 album Asphalt Meadowsfrom which the band have also shared a new rendition of “Pepper.” Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic) is due out March 10th.

    “I first saw Low in 1994 opening for Sunny Day Real Estate at the OK Hotel in Seattle,” DCFC’s Ben Gibbad said in a statement. “Since then, they’ve been one of the most influential and important bands of my life. It was the fulfillment of my teenage self’s indie rock dream when our bands became friends while on tour together in 2012. We were incredibly saddened by Mimi’s passing this past November. She was an incredible artist and an even better human being. We believe the best way to remember the musicians we lose is to play their songs. ‘The Plan’ has always been one of our favorite Low songs and is presented here in tribute to Mimi.”

    Death Cab’s take on the song is just half-a-tick faster than the original, but maintains the purposeful cadence and lyrical reserve, which builds in power through repetition. “Can I hold it?” Gibbard sings over and over again, “Hold it for a week?”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “The Plan” is the only addition to the acoustic edition of Asphalt Meadows, which is Death Cab for Cutie’s best album since the Bush administration. Check out “The Plan” and “Pepper (Acoustic)” below.

    You can catch Death Cab for Cutie on the road right now, and later this year they’ll be co-headlining with Gibbard’s other beloved band, The Postal Service. Tickets to all those dates are available here.

    Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic) Artwork:

    asphalt meadows acoustic death cab for cutie artwork

    Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic) Tracklist:
    01. I Don’t Know How I Survive (Acoustic)
    02. Roman Candles (Acoustic)
    03. Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic)
    04. Rand McNally (Acoustic)
    05. Here to Forever (Acoustic)
    06. Foxglove Through the Clearcut (Acoustic)
    07. Pepper (Acoustic)
    08. I Miss Strangers (Acoustic)
    09. Wheat Like Waves (Acoustic)
    10. Fragments from the Decade (Acoustic)
    11. I’ll Never Give Up on You (Acoustic)
    12. The Plan

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

jeff tweedy union maid

Jeff Tweedy Covers "Union Maid" for When You Finish Saving the World Soundtrack: Stream

January 31, 2023

caroline polachek blood and butter new song single pop desire i want to turn into you listen stream

Caroline Polachek Shares New Single "Blood and Butter": Stream

January 31, 2023

Smashing Pumpkins ATUM Act 2 two II stream billy corgan 2023

Smashing Pumpkins Release Act 2 of New Rock Opera ATUM: Stream

January 31, 2023

noah weiland goodbye good riddance

Noah Weiland Shares Emotional New Single "Good Riddance & Goodbye": Stream

January 30, 2023

Parannoul After the magic stream preorder

파란노을 (Parannoul) Releases New Album After the Magic: Stream

January 29, 2023

u2 with or without you

U2 Share Reimagined Version of "With or Without You": Stream

January 28, 2023

Bluey Dance Mode new album artwork tracklist song stream

Bluey Announces New Album Dance Mode, Shares Title Track: Stream

January 27, 2023

Overkill new album 2023

Overkill Announce New Album Scorched, Unleash "The Surgeon": Stream

January 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Death Cab for Cutie Cover Low's "The Plan," Announce Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic)

Menu Shop Search Newsletter