Black metal veterans Dark Funeral are set to headline the 10th annual Decibel Magazine North American tour this summer.

Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, and Blackbraid will provide support for the trek, which kicks off May 11th in Santa Ana, California, and runs through June 10th in Los Angeles.

Ticket pre-sales for select dates begin Thursday (February 2nd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code CHORUS, with general sales starting Friday (February 3rd). Alternatively, you can buy tickets via StubHub.

“North America, we will soon meet again,” remarked Dark Funeral guitarist/founder Lord Ahriman [via Decibel]. “And this time we’re coming back to headline the epic Decibel Magazine Tour — what an honor. We have already prepared a new and absolutely amazing setlist. You will be in for a massive treat this time, no doubt.”

Added Cattle Decapitation vocalist Travis Ryan: “Excited to be hitting the USA again and playing more than just one new song this time. Dark Funeral are great guys, and we look forward to jamming alongside them, and Metal Blade Records has told us many good things about labelmates 200 Stab Wounds so it will be good to finally meet and see them! What Blackbraid is doing is super sick and we do love our black metal so all in all its looking to be quite an awesome run!”

Meanwhile, Cattle Decapitation recently announced a new album, Terrasite, which drops April 12th and notched a spot on our rundown of the 20 most anticipated heavy albums of 2023.

Below you can see the full list of 2023 dates for The Decibel Magazine Tour. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Decibel Magazine 2023 North American Tour Dates with Dark Funeral, Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, and Blackbraid:

5/11 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

5/12 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

5/13 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

5/15 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

5/16 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

5/17 – Houston, TX @ The Warehouse

5/19 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

5/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

5/21 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

5/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

5/24 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

5/26 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

5/27 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

5/28 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom

5/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro

5/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

6/02 – Denver, CO @ The Summit

6/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

6/05 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

6/06 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater

6/07 – Portland, OR @ The Roseland Ballroom

6/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

6/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

* = no Blackbraid