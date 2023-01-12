Demi Lovato Poster Banned in UK for Causing “Serious and Widespread” Offense

A poster promoting Demi Lovato’s most recent album, HOLY FVCK, was banned in the UK due to complaints that it “was likely to cause serious offence to Christians.”

In a January 11th ruling issued by the country’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the watchdog agency deemed a street advertisement primarily featuring the singer’s latest album artwork was “likely to cause serious or widespread offence.” The disputed image was posted at six locations in London and removed four days later on August 23rd, 2022 after receiving four complaints.

In the report’s final assessment, the ASA points to “Ms Lovato bound up in a bondage-style outfit whilst lying on a mattress shaped like a crucifix, in a position with her legs bound to one side which was reminiscent of Christ on the cross, together with the reference to ‘holy fvck,’ which in that context was likely to be viewed as linking sexuality to the sacred symbol of the crucifix and the crucifixion, was likely to cause serious offence to Christians.”

Polydor Records, as a representative for Universal Music Operations Ltd, responded in the published ruling, stating they had “checked with the agency that the poster was acceptable to run” and were “provided an assurance that it was.” Lovato has not issued a public statement.

Other considerations by the ASA included the ad being “irresponsibly placed where children could see it” and that “it would be clear to most readers that the ad alluded to the expression ‘holy fuck.'” See the HOLY FVCK album artwork used in the banned Demi Lovato poster below.

Lovato released HOLY FVCK on August 19th behind singles like “Skin of My Teeth,” “29,” and “DEAD FRIENDS.” Her subsequent “HOLY FVCK” tour wrapped at the end of 2022, but in the meantime, read our recap of her Sacramento show and check our ranking of her Top 10 songs.

HOLY FVCK Artwork: