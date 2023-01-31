Menu
Desertfest NYC 2023 Lineup: Melvins, Boris, and More

The third edition of the New York heavy psych / stoner rock fest is set for September 14th-16th

desertfest nyc 2023 lineup
Melvins (photo by Melinda Oswandel) and Boris (photo by Yoshihiro Mori)
January 31, 2023 | 10:49am ET

    Desertfest NYC has revealed its 2023 lineup, highlighted by headliners Melvins and Boris.

    The third edition of heavy psych/stoner rock event is set for September 14th (Thursday) through the 16th (Saturday). The Thursday night pre-party show will take place at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, while the Friday and Saturday performances will be spread across three stages at Knockdown Center in Queens.

    The initial lineup reveal also includes Colour Haze, Truckfighters, 1000Mods, White Hills, Lo-Pan, Duel, R.I.P., Ecstatic Vision, Heavy Temple, Clouds Taste Satanic, Mick’s Jaguar, Castle Rat, Grave Bathers, and Spellbook. More artists are yet to be announced.

    Three-day passes (including access to the Saint Vitus pre-party) and two-day passes (Knockdown Center only) are on sale via this location. Single-day tickets will be released in April (no individual tickets will be available for the Thursday pre-party).

    The festival appearance will add to Melvins’ current 2023 itinerary. The Pacific Northwest legends are also booked to co-headline the “Geek Show” US tour alongside Mr. Bungle in May. Get tickets via StubHub.

    Meanwhile, Boris concluded another prolific year with the release of the drone opus Fade in late 2022. Desertfest NYC is currently the Japanese band’s only North American live appearance on the books for 2023.

    You can view the lineup poster for Desertfest NYC below.

    desertfest nyc 2023 poster

