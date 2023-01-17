Destroyer’s Dan Bejar Announces 2023 Solo Tour

Dan Bejar has announced a run of solo tour dates in support of his lovely 2022 Destroyer album, LABYRINTHITIS.

Bejar will kick off the trek April 28th in Milwaukee, hitting thirteen cities between the midwest and east coast before wrapping up May 12th in Woodstock, New York. Along the way, he’ll be supported by The Reds, Pinks, and Purples. Check out the full itinerary below.

General on-sale begins Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can keep an eye out for tickets through Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

Can’t get enough Bejar? His song, “Really Really Light” will appear on his old pals The New Pornographers’ new album, Continue as a Guest, and last fall he released the song “Somnambulist Blues” as Destroyer for a Mexican Summer single series.

Destroyer 2023 Tour Dates:

04/28 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Collectiveo

04/29 — Chicago, IL @ Space

04/30 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex

05/01 — Oberlin, OH @ Oberlin College

05/02 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement

05/04 — Atlanta, GA @ The EARL

05/05 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

05/06 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

05/07 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

05/08 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

05/09 — Hamden, CD @ Space Ballroom

05/11 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

05/12 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios