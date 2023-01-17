Menu
Destroyer’s Dan Bejar Announces 2023 Solo Tour

13 tour stops in April and May

Destroyer, photo by Nicolas Bragg
January 17, 2023 | 1:22pm ET

    Dan Bejar has announced a run of solo tour dates in support of his lovely 2022 Destroyer album, LABYRINTHITIS

    Bejar will kick off the trek April 28th in Milwaukee, hitting thirteen cities between the midwest and east coast before wrapping up May 12th in Woodstock, New York. Along the way, he’ll be supported by The Reds, Pinks, and Purples. Check out the full itinerary below.

    General on-sale begins Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can keep an eye out for tickets through Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

    Can’t get enough Bejar? His song, “Really Really Light” will appear on his old pals The New Pornographers’ new album, Continue as a Guest, and last fall he released the song “Somnambulist Blues” as Destroyer for a Mexican Summer single series.

    Destroyer 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/28 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Collectiveo
    04/29 — Chicago, IL @ Space
    04/30 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex
    05/01 — Oberlin, OH @ Oberlin College
    05/02 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement
    05/04 — Atlanta, GA @ The EARL
    05/05 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
    05/06 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room
    05/07 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
    05/08 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
    05/09 — Hamden, CD @ Space Ballroom
    05/11 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
    05/12 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

