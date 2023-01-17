Destroyer’s Dan Bejar Announces 2023 Solo Tour

Dan Bejar has announced a run of solo tour dates in support of his lovely 2022 Destroyer album, LABYRINTHITIS.
Bejar will kick off the trek April 28th in Milwaukee, hitting thirteen cities between the midwest and east coast before wrapping up May 12th in Woodstock, New York. Along the way, he’ll be supported by The Reds, Pinks, and Purples. Check out the full itinerary below.
General on-sale begins Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can keep an eye out for tickets through Ticketmaster and Stubhub.
Can’t get enough Bejar? His song, “Really Really Light” will appear on his old pals The New Pornographers’ new album, Continue as a Guest, and last fall he released the song “Somnambulist Blues” as Destroyer for a Mexican Summer single series.
Destroyer 2023 Tour Dates:
04/28 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Collectiveo
04/29 — Chicago, IL @ Space
04/30 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex
05/01 — Oberlin, OH @ Oberlin College
05/02 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement
05/04 — Atlanta, GA @ The EARL
05/05 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
05/06 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room
05/07 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
05/08 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
05/09 — Hamden, CD @ Space Ballroom
05/11 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
05/12 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios