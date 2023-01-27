Devon Gilfillian’s First Time Playing Bonnaroo: The What High Five Clip

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

In this High Five Clip, Devon Gilfillian tells The What Podcast about his journey to playing Bonnaroo for the first time.

Advertisement

Related Video

Gilfillian was originally booked to play the fest in 2021, though as Roovians know, flooding led to that year’s cancelation. Luckily, the singer-songwriter is set to make up his debut Bonnaroo performance in 2023. In this clip from 2021, Gilfillian previews his performance (or what it would have been) and chats about finding his love for a variety of music from his wedding singer dad.

The What Podcast crew also pops in to touch on the New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup and announce their Bonnaroo 2023 ticket giveaway.

Listen to Devon Gilfillian discuss Bonnaroo in the High Five Clip above, and then check out the full original episode here.

Advertisement

Then, remember to like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.