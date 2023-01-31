Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Showtime Kills Dexter Sequel New Blood, Eyeing Prequel Instead

The prequel may focus on a young version of Dexter

Advertisement
dexter new blood canceled
Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)
January 31, 2023 | 4:42pm ET

    Despite being a smash hit with audiences, Showtime has canceled the Dexter sequel series Dexter: New Blood after one season. However, according to TV Line, the network is exploring the idea of a prequel series instead.

    Dexter: New Blood premiered in 2021, eight years after the original series ended, and saw Michael C. Hall’s titular serial killer move from Miami to New York. The 10-episode revival averaged over eight million viewers per week, making it the most-watched series in Showtime historyNew Blood’s sole season finale premiered in January 2022 with a controversial ending that would’ve given showrunner Clyde Phillips ample new storylines to draw from, but Showtime apparently has its eyes on the past, not the future.

    TV Line sources say the premium network is considering a new series that would focus on a younger version of Dexter, instead of the tact that  New Blood took centering Dexter himself and, increasingly, his son Harrison.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The move follows news that Showtime will merge into the streamer Paramount+ and be officially renamed Paramount+ with Showtime. Along with all of Showtime’s content soon being available to stream for premium subscribers of Paramount+, the companies have shelved the completed series Three Women and canceled Let the Right One In and American Gigolo. It appears the Dexter news is part of the executives’ plan to “divert investment away from areas that are underperforming,” though it’s hard to see how eight million viewers a week equates to underperformance.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

tom hanks robin wright de-aged

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright to Be De-Aged with Deepfake Technology in New Robert Zemeckis Film

January 31, 2023

osees 2023 tour

OSEES Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

January 31, 2023

tom verlaine patty smith eulogy television quoteworthy essay tribute obituary music punk rock news

Patti Smith Pens Heartfelt Eulogy to Television's Tom Verlaine: "There Was No One Like Tom"

January 31, 2023

Ashton Kutcher Danny Masterson innocent can't know

Ashton Kutcher Hopes Danny Masterson Is Innocent But "Ultimately, I Can't Know"

January 31, 2023

les claypool frog brigade 2023 tour

Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade to Reunite After 20 Years for 2023 US Tour

January 31, 2023

borat broke up pamela anderson and kid rock love pamela with love memoir documentary dating

Borat Broke Up Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock

January 31, 2023

tarja 2023 tour

Tarja Announces 2023 US Tour

January 31, 2023

King of the Hill (FOX)

King of the Hill to Air New Episodes on Hulu

January 31, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Showtime Kills Dexter Sequel New Blood, Eyeing Prequel Instead

Menu Shop Search Newsletter