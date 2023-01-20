Menu
Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, and More Team Up for New Song “Gonna Be You”: Stream

All-star collaboration appears on the soundtrack to 80 for Brady

Debbie Harry (photo by Autumn Andel), Dolly Parton (photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images), and Cyndi Lauper (photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
January 20, 2023 | 10:07am ET

    A star-studded group of singers including Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, and Cyndi Lauper have joined forces for a new song called “Gonna Be You,” recorded for the soundtrack to the equally star-studded upcoming road trip comedy 80 for Brady

    The feel-good song was penned by songwriting mastermind Diane Warren and also features Gloria Estefan and Belinda Carlisle. “I’m sticking with you,” the chorus goes. “‘Cause I know there’s no one else/ Who knows me better, hold me together.”

    In the music video, footage from the film is sprinkled into footage of each singer performing the track while wearing bedazzled Tom Brady Patriots-era jerseys. Watch the Alex Ogus,-directed clip below.

    “Working with Jane, Lily, and Sally Field again, my older pals that are in the movie, and then working with all the wonderful artists on the song and video, like Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry was a joy,” Parton said in a statement. “This is very exciting to me. I love feeling like I’m still part of something great and being with those gals that we know are great was a thrill.”

    Lauper added, “Each of these women mean a lot to me. Friendships between women are important and I think Diane’s lyrics captured that. It was really touching. You don’t often see female ‘buddy movies’ so this was fun.” Meanwhile, Carlisle said it was “an honor to sing a song by my favorite songwriter with four other women who I have been a fan of for years!”

    “I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship,” Warren explained. “Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the ’80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!!”

    Produced by Tom Brady — yes, that Tom Brady — 80 for Brady stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field as a group of best friends on their way to watch the GOAT quarterback play in the 2017 Super Bowl. These actresses’ careers have obviously spanned decades, so it makes sense that the artists on its soundtrack are just as iconic.

    Catch 80 for Brady in theaters beginning February 3rd.

    Yesterday, Parton marked her 77th birthday by releasing a new called “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There.” She is also hard at work on her debut rock album, which she plans to release by year’s end.

