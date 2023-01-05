Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, and More Releasing New Song Together

A star-studded group of singers including Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, and Cyndi Lauper have joined forces for a new song called “Gonna Be You,” recorded for the soundtrack to the equally star-studded upcoming road trip comedy 80 for Brady. Penned by songwriting mastermind Diane Warren and also featuring Gloria Estefan and Belinda Carlisle, the track is out on January 20th.

Produced by Tom Brady — yes, that Tom Brady — 80 for Brady stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field as a group of best friends on their way to watch the GOAT quarterback play in the 2017 Super Bowl. These actresses’ careers have obviously spanned decades, so it makes sense that the artists on its soundtrack are just as iconic.

“When I wrote ‘Gonna Be You’ for 80 FOR BRADY, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship,” Warren said in a press release. “Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the ’80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!!”

Advertisement

Related Video

Pre-save or pre-add “Gonna Be You” here, and then catch 80 for Brady in theaters beginning February 3rd.