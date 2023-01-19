God Is Disappointed on Dolly Parton’s New Song “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There”: Stream

Today, January 19th is Dolly Parton’s birthday, but her fans are the ones getting a present. The country legend has shared the sly new song, “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There,” which is told from the perspective of a disappointed parental figure: God.

As the new Rock and Roll Hall of Famer explains in the song’s intro, the idea came to her in a dream, while many of the lyrics sound like something your mom and dad might have yelled down the stairs. “Don’t make me have to come down there,” she sings, “My children you had best beware/ Clean up this mess and put on something decent to wear/ Don’t make me have to come down there.” She also threatens to “take my Bible belt and whip you into shape,” and warns, “You know I put you in this world and I can take you out.” Check out “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There” below.

This new country tune is unlikely to appear on her upcoming rock and roll album, Rock Star. Due out later this year, it’s set to feature Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Cher, P!NK, Brandi Carlile, John Fogerty, Steve Perry, Steven Tyler, and more. The day after her birthday, January 20th, Parton will release “Gonna Be You” with Debbi Harry, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Belinda Carlisle. The track appears in the upcoming comedy, 80 for Brady.

