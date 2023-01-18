Dolly Parton’s Rock Album is Shaping Up to Be Pretty Magnificent

Dolly Parton will mark her recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by releasing an album of rock covers. While working on the album, she’s offered sporadic updates on what songs she’ll be recording — and who will be joining her.

During an appearance on The View this week, Parton revealed that Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Cher, P!NK, Brandi Carlile, John Fogerty, Steve Perry, and Steven Tyler will be among the musicians featured on the album. She is also hoping to have Mick Jagger and Elton John featured, as well as Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant.

While she’s still waiting to hear back from Jagger, Parton has already recorded a cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Satisfaction” with P!NK and Brandi Carlile. In previous interviews, Parton also revealed her intention to cover Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” Prince’s “Purple Rain,” Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird,” and Journey’s “Open Arms” with Perry.

The album — which is aptly titled, Rock Star — is expected to arrive later this year. “When I got nominated, I thought, ‘Why not just go ahead and do it while the iron’s hot?’” Parton previously said of the project. “Maybe have some of the greats, the legends of rock ’n’ roll sing along with me. I’m gathering all that stuff and notifying a few people.”

In the meantime, Parton has teamed up with Debbi Harry, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Belinda Carlisle for a new song called “Gonna Be You,” which appears on the soundtrack to the upcoming road trip comedy 80 for Brady. The song is due out this Friday, January 20th.