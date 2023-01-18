Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Dolly Parton’s Rock Album is Shaping Up to Be Pretty Magnificent

Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Cher, Steve Perry, and Brandi Carlile are just some of the artists who will feature on the album

Advertisement
Dolly Parton releasing rock album
Dolly Parton, photo by Leon Neal
January 18, 2023 | 10:01am ET

    Dolly Parton will mark her recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by releasing an album of rock covers. While working on the album, she’s offered sporadic updates on what songs she’ll be recording — and who will be joining her.

    During an appearance on The View this week, Parton revealed that Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Cher, P!NK, Brandi Carlile, John Fogerty, Steve Perry, and Steven Tyler will be among the musicians featured on the album.  She is also hoping to have Mick Jagger and Elton John featured, as well as Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant.

    While she’s still waiting to hear back from Jagger, Parton has already recorded a cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Satisfaction” with P!NK and Brandi Carlile. In previous interviews, Parton also revealed her intention to cover Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” Prince’s “Purple Rain,” Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird,” and Journey’s “Open Arms” with Perry.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The album — which is aptly titled, Rock Star — is expected to arrive later this year. “When I got nominated, I thought, ‘Why not just go ahead and do it while the iron’s hot?’” Parton previously said of the project. “Maybe have some of the greats, the legends of rock ’n’ roll sing along with me. I’m gathering all that stuff and notifying a few people.”

    In the meantime, Parton has teamed up with Debbi Harry, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Belinda Carlisle for a new song called “Gonna Be You,” which appears on the soundtrack to the upcoming road trip comedy 80 for Brady. The song is due out this Friday, January 20th.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

9 year old 30 song tool mashup

9-Year-Old Girl Shreds Through 22 Tool Songs in Massive Guitar Medley: Watch

January 18, 2023

Foo Fighters circa 2022

Foo Fighters and Green Day to Headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

January 18, 2023

Arlo Parks

Arlo Parks Announces New Album My Soft Machine, Shares "Weightless": Stream

January 18, 2023

van conner dead screaming trees cause of death rip obituary

Van Conner, Founding Bassist of Screaming Trees, Dead at 55

January 18, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dolly Parton's Rock Album is Shaping Up to Be Pretty Magnificent

Menu Shop Search Newsletter