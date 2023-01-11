Donald Glover Isn’t Retiring Childish Gambino After All: “He’ll Be Back”

Now that his acclaimed FX dramedy Atlanta has come to a close, Donald Glover has a lot of time on his hands — enough time, in fact, that he just might resurrect his musical alter ego Childish Gambino. Speaking to E!’s Laverne Cox on the Golden Globes red carpet last night, the multi-hyphenate said that he’s been working in the recording studio and that Childish Gambino “will be back.”

“I’m making music right now, I love it,” Glover said. “I’m actually working, I’m in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things. But I’ve just been making it for fun right now. But soon something will happen, I promise. Something will happen.”

Cox made sure to clarify that Glover’s new music would, in fact, be released as Childish Gambino, the moniker he said back in 2017 he would retire. “So we’re putting that rumor to rest, honey,” Cox said. Glover concurred: “Yeah, you don’t have to worry about that.”

During his 2017 Governors Ball performance, Glover told the audience that his follow-up to 2016’s Awaken, My Love! would be his final album as Childish Gambino; by that plan, his surprise-released 2020 LP 3.15.20 would’ve been the nail in the coffin. Since then, however, he’s featured on songs by Latto and Thundercat, covered Brittney Howard, and crashed a recent Billie Eilish concert to duet “Redbone.”

What’s more, Glover has also been confirmed to reunite with his former Community co-stars in a long-awaited forthcoming movie based on the cult sitcom. Atlanta earned him another nod for Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy this year, but he lost to Jeremy Allen White (The Bear).